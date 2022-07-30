Mount Cross, Tyler Avenue pet owners urged to keep animals for rabies investigation

www.chathamstartribune.com
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E Preston
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
wallstreetwindow.com
How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson
There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society asking for help to get blind dog a home
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear The Shelters. All this month, 10 News will be highlighting adoptable pets to help out local shelters during a busy time of year. And the Lynchburg Humane Society has one dog that needs some extra love. Zo, a...
WSLS
Water-loving Amphitrite is looking for a family
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet Amphitrite: Potentially your new, water-loving bestie. Amphitrite is 4 and a half years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for nearly 500 days, as of August 2. She’s a water-loving pitbull that’s spayed and would...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after Roanoke fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave. SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. A family was inside the home at the time. The fire was in the kitchen, and a cause is yet to be...
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
WXII 12
Alamance County deputies searching for suspect responsible for shooting at Village Mobile Home Park
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting at the Village Mobile Home Park. Leaders with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office shared a press release on Sunday night and asked for the public's help. They said someone or some people did...
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina. Police responded to...
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
WSLS
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
seniorsmatter.com
Dementia wandering: Warning signs, prevention tips and resources
In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.
WSLS
76-year-old Roanoke man dies after crashing in Charlotte County
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a 76-year-old man lost his life after crashing in Charlotte County on July 24. Authorities say that shortly after 7 a.m., they were called to Drakes Main St. for a report of the single-vehicle crash. We’re told 76-year-old Willis M....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
chathamstartribune.com
Former administrator files assault, battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Two football players came to Roanoke to pursue their dreams of playing in college. That dream became a nightmare when they say their student housing was a home filled with feces.. bugs.. and trash. These living conditions were just the beginning of a program plagued with broken promises. Wednesday at...
