Philips Fidelio T1 review: When great sound isn't enough

I tried Sennheiser's wireless earbuds made for TVs, and they're weirder than I expected
Sennheiser recently launched its new TV Clear true wireless earbuds. They're just like most of the best wireless earbuds out there, except that they also come with a transmitter that you connect to your TV, so you can use them with it even if it doesn't have Bluetooth. They have...
How to Play Audio on Two Pairs of Headphones or Speakers on a Samsung Phone
Sometimes, you may want to share music with a friend, but it never feels right to share the same pair of headphones. You may also own two Bluetooth speakers and want to play music from both for a richer listening experience. Samsung’s Dual Audio feature makes these two scenarios possible....
Galaxy Watch 5’s USB-C charger could feature superfast charging
We’re expecting Samsung to release the new Galaxy Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. A new leak suggests we should expect it to feature faster charging and an updated USB-C charger. Thanks to Twitter user SnoopyTech, we have details about the Galaxy Watch 5’s new...
Vissles V84 review: A truly versatile wireless mechanical keyboard
The V84 has everything you're looking for in a portable mechanical keyboard.
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
Best workout earbuds & headphones 2022
Need new headphones to motivate yourself and crush it at the gym? Don't just put on any old pair when there are plenty of others to choose from in this list.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones leaked, for $50 less than Sony WH-1000XM5
Sennheiser's newest noise-cancelling over-ears aren't slated for release until the end of the month, but a Canadian retailer has seemingly made a boo-boo and leaked full images of the Momentum 4 Wireless – oh, and pricing. Oopsie…. As the previous teaser (announced by Sennheiser itself) in June suggested, the...
Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked
Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.
Best Pixel 6a screen protectors 2022
Whether you lean towards TPU films or tempered glass, these Pixel 6a screen protectors have it all. Grab the best protection for that OLED display.
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display
Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hits $799 deal price in unlocked phone deal
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best flagship smartphones out there. If you're looking for an unlocked phone for BYOD or pre-paid use, check this out. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked for $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $999, so you're saving $200. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this Galaxy device. It's one of the best phone deals you can get at the moment.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Best deals today: ROG Zephyrus G14, Sony Xperia 1 III, Galaxy Watch 4, and more
ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop. We start today’s deals selection with an exceptional treat, as you can currently purchase a new ASIS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop for just $1,350 after receiving a 16 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. This model comes with a large 14-inch WQHD display with 120Hz refresh rates and a killer design that will make it a real beauty. Still, the most important part of this gaming laptop comes under the hood, where you will find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and Wi-Fi 6 support.
Xiaomi goes full Google Glass with overly conspicuous AR glasses
While Meta and Snapchat push towards making AR glasses as inconspicuous as possible, Xiaomi is running in the other direction. The company just announced its AR glasses, called the Mijia Glasses Camera, that feature a rather bulky design. It’s reminiscent of Google Glass, but with chunkier arms and a camera housing that sticks out.
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Best Laptops of Summer 2022 - 62 Notebooks in Review
All current laptop reviews in comparison. We reviewed 62 laptops in the last three months including numerous notebooks with Intel's new Alder Lake-P processors as well as Apple's first device with the brand-new M2 SoC, the MacBook Pro 13 2022. We highlight the best devices, offer a comprehensive comparison of different segments and list the current recommendations of our editorial staff.
