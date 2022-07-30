Brayan Bello ‘Ready To Build’ Off Strong Outing For Red Sox Vs. Brewers

nesn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Christian Vazquez's bizarre last moments as a Red Sox
The last moments of Christian Vazquez’s tenure with the Red Sox were unforgettable, with the catcher choosing to take batting practice even though he was on the verge of being traded.
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vin Scully played a role in improving the Super Bowl experience for fans
Vin Scully's voice at Dodger Stadium inspired the NFL to pipe Super Bowl play-by-play sound into stadium restrooms and put TVs at concession stands.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
Red Sox reportedly unlikely to be ‘pure sellers’ at MLB trade deadline
The Red Sox are reportedly "seeking major leaguers in return for rentals," according to a recent report. On Sunday, the sports world — and so many beyond it — mourned the death of Celtics legend Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion “passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” read a family statement.
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0