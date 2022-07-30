Footage Of A Furious Roy Keane After Losing Pub Quiz Sums Up His Winning Mentality

www.sportbible.com
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Southend Rename One Of Their Stands To Gilbert & Rose West Stand
Southend United may want to rethink their new name for the West Stand at Roots Hall. Southend have sold the naming rights for their West Stand ahead of the new season. The National League side have partnered up with local estate agents Gilbert & Rose. However, it appears they didn't...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Former Liverpool Star Predicts Title Winner And Issues Major Warning To Man City
Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson expects Manchester City to win the Premier League this season, but has issued a warning to Pep Guardiola's side. “I think just the same as last year but I would have City as narrow favourites.”. However, the former defender does think their title charge could be...
It's Three Years Since Eric Cantona Left Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shocked With Acceptance Speech
Two years ago, the great Eric Cantona left viewers baffled after his acceptance speech about Gods, wars and crimes after collecting the UEFA President's Award. The Manchester United legend picked up his gong ahead of the Champions League group stage draw from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The award recognised the...
What Happened When Two YouTubers Attempted 100 Shots Against The World's Tallest Goalkeeper
YouTube stars ChrisMD and Miniminter have gone viral after attempting 100 shots against the world's tallest goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Holy plays for League Two outfit Carlisle United and stands at a staggering six foot nine, taller than former Premier League striker Peter Crouch and NBA icon LeBron James. You don't...
Rio Ferdinand Takes A Lie Detector Test That Confirms He Feels Arsenal Are Currently Ahead Of Manchester United
Rivalry would be a light way of describing the relationship between Manchester United and Arsenal, and Rio Ferdinand played in some huge clashes between the two sides during his playing career. For many years in the Premier League, the two went to war every single time that they were on...
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League
Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal 'probably' would have qualified for this season's Champions League if not for Nuno Tavares. The Gunners were on course for a first top four finish since 2016 heading into the final weeks of last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost three on the bounce in April however...
Diogo Jota Signs New Deal At Liverpool
Diogo Jota has signed a new deal at Liverpool, keeping him at the club until 2027. The Portugal international joined the Reds in 2020 after impressing with Wolves over the course of a 4 year stay with the Midlands club. He has gone from strength to strength since moving to...
Liverpool Given Major Boost Ahead Of Fulham Game
Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend as Marco Silva has announced his side have a serious injury situation. When asked by West London Sport if his newly promoted side is ready for the start of the campaign, Silva responded ‘no’.
BBC Apologise To Viewers For Jill Scott's 'Iconic' Reaction To Being Fouled By Germany Player
The BBC has apologised to its viewers after England midfielder Jill Scott used some, well, 'choice' words when she was fouled during the European Championship final. In the minutes before Chloe Kelly's dramatic extra-time winner against Germany on Sunday night, the experienced Scott took a fall after being hacked down by Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann.
Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Contract With Manchester City
Phil Foden is set to sign a new long-term contract with Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who has made 170 appearances and won 11 trophies with the club, has agreed to sign a new deal. After making his debut in 2017, the Englishman has become an integral member of Pep...
