Zac Brown Band makes a triumphant ‘Comeback’ at Pine Knob

Well, that sounds like a good time. HARDY announced via social media last week that he partnered with the iconic and one-and-only Busch Light to host three shows this August and September at small venues in Madison, Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois. Tickets to the exclusive events are not for sale and are only available via a “win-your-way-in” sweepstakes on Busch’s website. So, if that doesn’t interest you, may I suggest you enter anyway and send those tickets my […] The post HARDY & Busch Light Partner for Three “Win-Your-Way-In” Shows in Small, Midwest Venues… So Wish Me Luck In The Sweepstakes first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO