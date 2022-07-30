ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Ogden neurosurgeon allegedly gropes unconscious patient during surgery

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssJrU_0gypNXGE00

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An Ogden neurosurgeon has been arrested for sexual battery after allegedly groping an unconscious patient during surgery.

Charging documents by a Weber County Sherriff state that on October 11, 2021, an adult woman went under surgery at the Ogden Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

Taylorsville man threatens date with crossbow

Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.

Smith was reportedly performing an Anterior Cervical Decompression Fusion (ACDF) surgery on the patient when he began making statements about his sexuality, according to a team member.

These statements were allegedly about “swinging” and his sexuality being bisexual.

Smith then allegedly placed his hand on the unconscious patient’s breast, which was covered by a thin surgical sheet, and “squeezed for approximately 1 to 1.5 seconds.”

One witness stated that when this happened, no one in the room said anything, which he reportedly believed was due to the shock of witnessing Smith squeezing the unconscious victim’s breasts.

The probable cause affidavit shows that Smith also asked his team not to report him after the incident, making a statement along the lines of “Uh, no one report me for that,” and “Please don’t report me to HR.”

New TRAX station comes to Salt Lake City

Smith allegedly had also made a comment about the victim’s breasts, saying “It’s a good thing she has these nice pads here that I can rest my hands on.” Other details of the sexual assault were described by one of the witnesses as well.

On Thursday, July 28, Smith was taken to the Weber County Jail on two counts of Sexual Battery.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD searching for missing handgun involved in accidental shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Salt Lake City on Monday and are asking for the public’s help in locating the handgun involved. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) began investigating the shooting at 7:11 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot wound near 300 West 1300 South. When authorities […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Victim identified in SLC hit-and-run crash, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) has identified the victim as 59-year-old Kerry Brown. Authorities say Brown was crossing the road near 1300 South Major St. around 11:04 p.m. when he was struck by a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groping#Neurosurgeon#Breasts#Violent Crime
ABC4

Murray Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly purchased two iPads from Best Buy using a stolen credit card. Police say the large tattoo on the ride side of his neck could help in identifying him. If you know who this person is, please […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Missing autistic 11-year-old from SLC found safe

FRIDAY 7/29/22 1:30 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A missing autistic 11-year-old girl from Salt Lake City has now been found safe. Salt Lake City Police confirm the girl hs been located, although the conditions of the discovery were not immediately available. No further details have been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD find stolen gun, sawed-off rifle after aggravated robbery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) Gang Unit has arrested two people and recovered three guns as part of an ongoing investigation into an aggravated robbery. The investigation started around 11 p.m. on July 2, when SLCPD received information about an assault near 1700 W 1000 N. During the […]
ABC4

SLCPD arrests third suspect in Blaire Leavitt murder case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Kathryn Blaire Leavitt has been arrested following a SWAT standoff on Thursday. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have arrested 42-year-old Timote Fonua, the third suspect now in custody in connection to the 2019 murder. Fonua has been charged with one count of Murder […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Motorcyclist killed in Millcreek after police attempt stop

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed after police attempted to stop the rider in Millcreek on Tuesday night. Unified Police have identified the deceased motorcyclist as Shaun Praszynski, 25. The incident began when police attempted to stop Praszynski around 10 p.m. in Millcreek. Police say he fled the area during the attempted stop, […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired.  […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: U.S.-89 grass fire under control

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The grass fire on affecting traffic on U.S.-89 is now under control. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says residents in the area should still use caution. Additionally, this incident has prompted the agency to remind community members to take the necessary fire sense precautions, including to remember to check vehicles for […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Hogle Zoo welcomes baby zebra

UTAH (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo is welcoming a new and very adorable family member. After a long 12-month pregnancy, an 87-pound male zebra was delivered by Poppy, a five-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra around 3 a.m. on July 23. The zoo’s cameras were rolling to capture the magical moment. Within an hour after […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy