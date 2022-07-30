New helmets geared toward head safety debut at Falcons training camp, across NFL

HALL COUNTY, Ga — For the first time in NFL training camp, some players from all 32 teams are wearing a padded shell on the outside of their helmets, called a Guardian Cap.

The helmets, meant to provide additional head protection, are required to be worn by all offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers in all 2022 preseason practices up until the second preseason game, according to an NFL release on Friday.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo was at Atlanta Falcons camp in Flowery Branch on Friday where players weighed in on the new helmets.

Rookie wide receiver, who doesn’t have to wear one Drake London said if they help with overall safety, then it is worth it.

" I am just happy I don’t got a bobblehead,” London said. “I kind of feel for them because the helmet gets a little hot, but at the end of the day player protection is a huge thing, so if we can have our guys safe on the field like that then by all means they can be bobbleheads.”

When worn, the Guardian Cap results in at least a 10% reduction in the severity of impact if one player is wearing it and at least a 20% reduction in impact if two players are wearing them, according to the release.

In March 2022, NFL clubs voted on and passed a resolution on this requirement. That vote followed consideration and recommendations by the Competition Committee and the Owners’ Health and Safety Advisory Committee, as well as consultation with head coaches around the League.

The four head coaches on the NFL Competition Committee, head coaches Frank Reich, Ron Rivera, Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel –— recommended players wear Guardian Caps this preseason.

Through its biomechanical engineering experts, the NFL and its players association worked with the Guardian Cap manufacturer to test and evolve the design of a cap that specifically withstands impacts NFL players experience on the field.

The League says it will collect and analyze data from preseason practice to see how Guardian Caps performed and use that data to inform future head safety decisions.

