Help Bogi Lateiner From All Girls Garage With a Volvo SEMA Build

www.motortrend.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2026 Scout by Volkswagen: Motors, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: A resurrection of the long-dead Scout SUV as an electric vehicle by Volkswagen, which recently acquired rights to the name. We believe it will be a new stand-alone brand and not badged as a VW. Official teasers indicate both an SUV and a pickup are being developed, and we've rendered what we think it could look like for you here.
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Tries On an Outdoorsy Theme
Chances are that when most people hear the phrase "rugged off-road SUV," they aren't thinking of anything offered by Mazda. One glance at the automaker's line up and there isn't a single model that screams "take me off the beaten path;" instead there are a host of stylish, fun-to-drive cars and crossovers aimed squarely at paved-road use. Considering that Mazda has spent the last few generations reinventing itself as a value-luxury brand and is leaning less on its motorsport background, it looks like there is some room for that to change. Following the introduction of the 2023 Mazda CX-50, a more burly CX-5 alternative, Mazda is rolling out the CX-50 Meridian Edition that, it says, is "designed for the most adventurous customers."
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive: Benchmarks, Consider Yourself Marked
A relative newcomer, Genesis has been staking its claim in the luxury arena with bold designs and fresh takes on traditional segments. The South Korean automaker—it's the luxury arm of Hyundai—launched its first nameplate with the full-size G90 in 2017 and impressed us right out of the gate, winning a comparison test on the strength of its well-appointed cabin and high-tech features.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Some Honda cars can be hacked using just a portable radio
Millions of Honda cars could be at risk of theft following the reveal of a new remote hacking risk. Security researchers from Star-V Lab have uncovered a technique that allows anyone to unlock a vehicle, open doors and even start the engine using a handheld radio due to a vulnerability in the car's keyfob.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Thrillist
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Backwoods Camper Adds King-Size Bed And More To Two-Door Jeep Wrangler
Imagine a 4x4 off-roader that double as your resting place after a day out in the woods. That would be the dream for adventure junkies, and it's now a reality thanks to the folks of Backwoods Camper Co. Worn like a knapsack at the back of a two-door Jeep Wrangler,...
Steel Wheels on Tractors Help the Amish and Mennonites Avoid Temptation
Getty ImagesIn communities where automobiles are forbidden, farm equipment must not be used as a substitute for a car.
Can you drive with a broken torsion bar?
THE torsion bar is an important part of a car’s design, typically used in wheeled vehicles such as vans, cars, trucks and tanks. Depending on the quality of the terrain, a good quality torsion bar can be the difference between a smooth and bumpy ride. Can you drive with...
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal. The post Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch This Jet Boat Hit Sweet Jumps With Honda K-Series Power
The Internet’s favorite Honda engine looks great in the back of a jet boat, who knew?. YouTubers BoostedBoiz have built a mini jet boat powered by Honda's venerable K-series engine, as seen in their latest video. The Honda K-series motors are popular swap candidates for many automotive platforms. The...
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Comments / 0