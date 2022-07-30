Seven Roland-Story baseball players named all-HOIC: Three Norse make the first team

www.storycityherald.com
Heirloom quilt accidentally donated to Rummage RAMPage reunited with grateful owner
A Facebook post by the City of Ames went viral over the weekend as the organizers of Rummage RAMPage — and hundreds of social media users — tried to reunite a beloved quilt with its owner. Dawn Taylor was in the middle of moving from Ames to Austin,...
Beautiful Land Market brings vintage and handmade goods to downtown Ames on Sunday
A pop-up market in downtown Ames this weekend will feature an interactive abstract art activity, cool lemonade for a good cause, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vintage and handmade vendors. Beautiful Land Market is holding its third pop-up market of the summer from 11 a.m. to 4...
