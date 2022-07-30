Burlington brothers dominate cattle competition at Des Moines County Fair

Reese Holsteen, 17, of Burlington took home the top prize in the cattle competition Friday at the Des Moines County Fair in West Burlington.

"It feels good," Holsteen said after winning Grand Champion. To make it even sweeter, his brother, Parker, 14, won Reserve Champion.

“That’s what their goal was,” said father Todd. “(Reese) wanted a shot at it again after winning in 2018.”

He said they probably would go out for a steak dinner to celebrate.

There was plenty of beef on the fairgrounds for the cattle show as the competitors overtook one end of the arena with their fold-up grooming chutes and kept busy as they fussed with the large animals.

How to give a cow a makeover

The cattle contest began at 8 a.m. and the cows were washed, primped and pampered from head to toe. There were blow dryers, calming sticks, brushes and the all-important fluffer comb.

That comb was found in the back pocket of many competitors and replaced the standard cell phone. There were no calls in the arena, only intense faces and strong willed 4-H’ers who worked the oversized livestock into show position.

The cattle were mostly well-behaved considering the cool weather. But others were not so lucky.

“You want it to be super hot and miserable and it was cool,” said Lily Nalley, 14, of Sperry. “My cow was all riled up.”

She had finished with cattle, but with a smile on her face was in the goat barn, focusing her efforts and her next animal, a goat named Sprinkles whose showtime was slated for Friday afternoon.

The early bird gets the worm

There also was a goat and sheep show on Saturday, and their stalls were spread around the sheep barn as their bleating sound echoed on the fairgrounds.

“We’ve been up since 5:30 a.m.,” said sisters Jenna Parrott, 17, and Josie, 15, of Mediapolis.

“I’ve got to put some more spray on him to make him shine,” said Josie as they were about finished and ready to go into the show ring.

In the ring, Nolan Whitaker, 10, of Mediapolis won a blue ribbon with his sheep, Twinkle Toes.

“It feels pretty good,” said Whitaker.

Judge 'impressed' with this year's breed shows

But on Friday, the loud bellowing in the ring was from the cattle, and there were a variety of contests held under the watchful eye of judge Colby Taber of Harvey.

“It’s really good,” said Taber of the cattle he had judged throughout the morning. “I was impressed with the breed shows.”

One such cow who impressed Tabor was the short horn plus steer shown by Dawson Borders, 18, of Mediapolis.

Borders worked up a sweat as he kept his steer, Donny, in line for Tabor’s scrutiny. His efforts paid off, and Donny won Grand Champion Breed Steer in his class.

“It’s a great feeling to win,” said Borders.

He said he washed the steer two times a day and spent time in the barn at home blow drying his hair for this moment.

“I put the halter on and walk around the yard and practice live show scenarios,” said Borders.

“I’m proud of him," said his father, Matt Borders. "He’s worked really hard. All the credit goes to him."

Lane Rigdon, 12, of Mediapolis also took home honors in a Market Division contest.

“Super cool, very, very awesome,” said his mother, Alicia Rigdon. “He loves it. He would rather do this than anything else. His first preference is to go to the barn and work with the calves.

“We will say goodbye to him at the end of the week.”

Lane Rigdon's cow will be sold Tuesday at the livestock before he heads to the Iowa State Fair to show heifers and goats.

There still are contests to be held to conclude the Des Moines County Fair.

“Go home and rest and do it again tomorrow,” was heard coming from the crowd of onlookers in the arena.

The first stop was for lunch and the taste of Inside Beef Rounds offered by the Des Moines County Cattleman’s Association. The smell of fresh beef had gathered a crowd lined up through the fairgrounds.

What’s next at the Fair

The fair continues Sunday with Bingo and the Southeast Iowa Final Drive competition. On Monday there is the Dog Show, Barnyard Olympics and Rodeo. Tuesday is the final day, with a pancake breakfast and the livestock auction.