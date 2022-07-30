ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington brothers dominate cattle competition at Des Moines County Fair

By John Gaines
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JD2UA_0gypMpzP00

Reese Holsteen, 17, of Burlington took home the top prize in the cattle competition Friday at the Des Moines County Fair in West Burlington.

"It feels good," Holsteen said after winning Grand Champion. To make it even sweeter, his brother, Parker, 14, won Reserve Champion.

“That’s what their goal was,” said father Todd. “(Reese) wanted a shot at it again after winning in 2018.”

He said they probably would go out for a steak dinner to celebrate.

There was plenty of beef on the fairgrounds for the cattle show as the competitors overtook one end of the arena with their fold-up grooming chutes and kept busy as they fussed with the large animals.

How to give a cow a makeover

The cattle contest began at 8 a.m. and the cows were washed, primped and pampered from head to toe. There were blow dryers, calming sticks, brushes and the all-important fluffer comb.

That comb was found in the back pocket of many competitors and replaced the standard cell phone. There were no calls in the arena, only intense faces and strong willed 4-H’ers who worked the oversized livestock into show position.

The cattle were mostly well-behaved considering the cool weather. But others were not so lucky.

“You want it to be super hot and miserable and it was cool,” said Lily Nalley, 14, of Sperry. “My cow was all riled up.”

She had finished with cattle, but with a smile on her face was in the goat barn, focusing her efforts and her next animal, a goat named Sprinkles whose showtime was slated for Friday afternoon.

The early bird gets the worm

There also was a goat and sheep show on Saturday, and their stalls were spread around the sheep barn as their bleating sound echoed on the fairgrounds.

“We’ve been up since 5:30 a.m.,” said sisters Jenna Parrott, 17, and Josie, 15, of Mediapolis.

“I’ve got to put some more spray on him to make him shine,” said Josie as they were about finished and ready to go into the show ring.

In the ring, Nolan Whitaker, 10, of Mediapolis won a blue ribbon with his sheep, Twinkle Toes.

“It feels pretty good,” said Whitaker.

Judge 'impressed' with this year's breed shows

But on Friday, the loud bellowing in the ring was from the cattle, and there were a variety of contests held under the watchful eye of judge Colby Taber of Harvey.

“It’s really good,” said Taber of the cattle he had judged throughout the morning. “I was impressed with the breed shows.”

One such cow who impressed Tabor was the short horn plus steer shown by Dawson Borders, 18, of Mediapolis.

Borders worked up a sweat as he kept his steer, Donny, in line for Tabor’s scrutiny. His efforts paid off, and Donny won Grand Champion Breed Steer in his class.

“It’s a great feeling to win,” said Borders.

He said he washed the steer two times a day and spent time in the barn at home blow drying his hair for this moment.

“I put the halter on and walk around the yard and practice live show scenarios,” said Borders.

“I’m proud of him," said his father, Matt Borders. "He’s worked really hard. All the credit goes to him."

Lane Rigdon, 12, of Mediapolis also took home honors in a Market Division contest.

“Super cool, very, very awesome,” said his mother, Alicia Rigdon. “He loves it. He would rather do this than anything else. His first preference is to go to the barn and work with the calves.

“We will say goodbye to him at the end of the week.”

Lane Rigdon's cow will be sold Tuesday at the livestock before he heads to the Iowa State Fair to show heifers and goats.

There still are contests to be held to conclude the Des Moines County Fair.

“Go home and rest and do it again tomorrow,” was heard coming from the crowd of onlookers in the arena.

The first stop was for lunch and the taste of Inside Beef Rounds offered by the Des Moines County Cattleman’s Association. The smell of fresh beef had gathered a crowd lined up through the fairgrounds.

What’s next at the Fair

The fair continues Sunday with Bingo and the Southeast Iowa Final Drive competition. On Monday there is the Dog Show, Barnyard Olympics and Rodeo. Tuesday is the final day, with a pancake breakfast and the livestock auction.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million

Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
BETTENDORF, IA
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark

You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Burlington, IA
Business
County
Des Moines County, IA
Des Moines County, IA
Government
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Tabor, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Sperry, IA
Local
Iowa Government
West Burlington, IA
Government
City
West Burlington, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Burlington, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship

The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
IOWA STATE
davenportlibrary.com

Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path

We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Livestock#Bingo#Cow#Rodeo#Grand Champion#Reserve Champion
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
WAPELLO, IA
iowa.media

Iowans who support Kari Lake

Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
muddyrivernews.com

BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers

HAMILTON, Ill. — BigIron Auctions has announced its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, headquartered in Hamilton. The agreement, finalized July 22, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the country. “Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard...
HAMILTON, IL
KCCI.com

Iowa football announces another home sellout

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The opening game for the 2022 Iowa football season versus South Dakota State on Sept. 3 has officially sold out. The university's athletic department made the announcement on Monday. With the most recent sellout, six of the seven Hawkeye home games have reached sellout status.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night

Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week

Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close

MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
MOLINE, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy