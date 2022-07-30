Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Klamath by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Upper Klamath Lake or the Klamath River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Klamath The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Klamath County in south central Oregon * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland, or 8 miles southwest of Klamath Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Klamath Falls, Miller Island Klamath Wildlife Area, Midland, Moore Park, Worden, Keno and Altamont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 13 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Ryan AirField. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Waseca by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Waseca The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mapleton, or 20 miles south of Mankato, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Minnesota Lake around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Freeborn. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Highlands Thunderstorms will be on the increase through the evening. The higher amounts of monsoonal moisture isn`t expected to move north of the Nevada border until late this evening, therefore limited wetting rains are expected with any thunderstorm through sunset RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423 AND 426 * THUNDERSTORMS...Becoming scattered by late afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected in the vicinity of any thunderstorms.
Tornado Warning issued for Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles north of Dortches, or 16 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Halifax County, including the following locations Enfield, Glenview and Medoc Mountain State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southern Westchester HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 104 expected on Thursday, and 95 to 100 on Friday. * WHERE...Northeast New Jersey, interior southern Connecticut, and the lower Hudson Valley in southeast New York. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of heat and humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, West Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and western Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and western Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Connecticut and Long Island. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of heat and humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
Red Flag Warning issued for Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness; Kootenai National Forest, Talley Lake District, fnf; Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation; Western Lolo National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. * Winds: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 18 percent
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Brown, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Brown; Buffalo; Custer; Dawson; Garfield; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Holt; Hooker; Howard; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Wheeler; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BROWN BUFFALO CUSTER DAWSON GARFIELD GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HOLT HOOKER HOWARD LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MERRICK NANCE POLK ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WHEELER YORK
Heat Advisory issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and western Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Hinds, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Hinds; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Newton; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Winnebago and Waushara Counties through 715 AM CDT At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Plainfield to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wautoma around 635 AM CDT. Redgranite and Napowan Scout Camp around 640 AM CDT. Lake Poygan around 655 AM CDT. Oshkosh around 715 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Coloma, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Orihula, Rivermoor, Hancock, Borth, Winneconne and Zittau. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CONDITIONS MORE FAVORABLE FOR WILDFIRES TODAY A continuation of little to no rainfall across Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley for the past several weeks has produced widespread Moderate Drought conditions with abundant very dry to dead grasses and brush. Additionally, breezy winds and lowered relative humidity percentages will occur today, especially this afternoon. These factors will combine to create conditions more favorable for wildfires. Outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires today are discouraged. These activities include burning trash, using welding or grinding equipment near dry grass, brush, and weeds, and driving or parking vehicles offroad in dead vegetation. Do not throw cigarette butts on the ground and do not allow safety chains to drag on roads if you are towing a trailer. Finally, be sure to report wildfires quickly to your local fire department or law enforcement office.
