ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Rate design keeps infrastructure safe and sound for the future

By Cassie McClure
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6B0r_0gypMbsT00

Setting the rates people pay for utility services has been the job of Las Cruces Utilities Deputy Director Business Services Jose Provencio for over 40 years. But it could have been different if he had decided to take the job at the power plant instead of the new rates department at El Paso Electric.

“I was more curious about what they’d be doing,” he said.

The rest was history. After graduating from New Mexico State University with an engineering degree, Provencio became an EPE manager for regulatory affairs. After his first retirement in 2008, he had the opportunity to join LCU, but as of July 31, 2022, he will be trying his hand at retirement again. During his last weeks at LCU, Provencio reflected on his time helping to dig deeper into the infrastructure needs of the community and how those are met by the rates paid by its customers.

“That’s our mandate: We must provide services as requested by our customers and developers," Provencio said. "The challenges are to operate, and appropriately fund, an enterprise fund, which is how the Utilities department is structured. Each utility operation — Natural Gas, Water, Wastewater and Solid Waste — has rate charges that recover revenue to cover operations and maintenance, salaries and benefits, and capital projects.”

The rate design and rate setting process that has evolved at LCU focuses on each Utility operation.

“The review process examines the financial position of an audited financial statement and cash requirements to cover known and measurable operating and maintenance expenses, cost of materials and supplies, salaries and benefits, construction and rehabilitation projects,” he said.

Provencio and his team not only examine historical financial and operating data but research the unique characteristics of each of the Natural Gas, Water, Wastewater, and Solid Waste operations. He explained that, for example, Water operations have huge equipment and infrastructure that pumps and treats water from the ground, stores water in huge tanks, and distributes and boosts water throughout the city to supply all customers.

“Wastewater operations also have a huge infrastructure to collect and bring sewage to the treatment plants to clean and treat wastewater for safe discharge,” he said. “On the other hand, Solid Waste operations have specialized collection trucks that pick up and transfer trash waste to the transfer station for burial at the landfill. Each Utility operation has a unique infrastructure, construction, and support requirements to meet its objective of serving our customers.”

The rate reviews quantify the revenue required for each utility to cover expenses, fund construction, and pay debt obligations to ensure services will be provided to our customers.

“During the rate review for Solid Waste operation several years ago, LCU realized that trash trucks were not replaced soon enough and were in the repair shop and affected trash pickup schedules,” said Provencio. “So, the increase in rates for Solid Waste service involved setting a schedule to replace aging Solid Waste collection trucks to ensure reliable trash pick-up for our residential and commercial customers.”

“The Utilities Department’s prime responsibility is to provide quality reliable utility services 24/7, and LCU must have the infrastructure, qualified staff, field crews, technicians and engineers to pump and distribute water, collect and treat wastewater, procure and distribute natural gas and collect and dispose of solid waste on demand and on schedule,” Provencio said. “My experience has been involved on the financial and rate setting side of a business model that is always online and plans well into the future so that our customers are continually provided natural gas, water, wastewater and trash services.”

LCU – Your Utility Connection. Customer Central can be reached at 575-541-2111 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides clean, safe, and reliable services to Las Cruces residents and businesses. Learn more at: las-cruces.org/180/Utilities. For emergencies, call Dispatch at 575-526-0500.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasomatters.org

Despite again lowering proposed tax rate, city tax bill to increase

El Paso homeowners may not see as big an increase on the city’s portion of their property tax bill as projected after the City Council approved lowering the proposed tax rate for next year. The council on Monday voted 7-1 to approve introducing an ordinance to set the new...
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has announced they will move forward with building a new astronaut campus and training facility in Sierra County. The facility will include training facilities, accommodations, tailored experiences, an observatory, wellness center and dining options. The facility will only be available to future astronauts of Virgin Galactic and three of their guests.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KTSM

El Paso City Council approves tax rate reduction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council members approved the first step to lower the City’s tax rate by 4.49 cents during Monday’s special meeting. According to a city spokesperson, the approved tax rate decreased saves $19.3 million to taxpayers while remaining focused on prioritizing the community’s needs. All representatives voted in favor […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces

The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Industry
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Deming Headlight

Gov. backs Luna County Emergency Operations Center with state funding

DEMING – Luna County and City of Deming officials welcomed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday for an announcement that is expected to benefit both governments and neighboring communities in the near future. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $2.1 million in state funding has been allocated for a new emergency operations center in Luna County. Members of local law enforcement and first responders were also present for the announcement.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you?

EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso. "It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown. ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and The post Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in AUGUST?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
SILVER CITY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Waste Water#Drinking Water#Design#Solid Waste#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#El Paso Electric#Epe#Utilities
600 ESPN El Paso

6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso

The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD schools begin new year at top of local rankings

The Ysleta Independent School District welcomed students back to its campuses Monday for the 2022-23 school year, providing free school supplies for each student as several of its campuses maintain their standings as the best-ranked public schools in the El Paso area. According to Niche, a leading platform connecting students...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
SOCORRO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5

El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life

Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy