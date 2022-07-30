ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

President Joe Biden coming to Michigan on Tuesday to tout chips funding

By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

UPDATE: President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return to isolation. His visit to Michigan Tuesday has been canceled.

President Joe Biden is returning to Michigan on Tuesday — which happens to be the day of the state's primary election — to talk about billions in funding authorized by Congress and pushed by his administration to bring more semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.

The White House said Saturday saying Biden will travel to Hemlock, just outside Saginaw, to deliver remarks about the passage of the $280 billion chips bill this week . No other details were immediately available.

While it was not immediately known where Biden would give his remarks, he is headed to a region that is the home of Hemlock Semiconductor , which produces polysilicon chips that go into solar panels. Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the facility.

More: Congress approves $53 billion for US semiconductor industry, helps automakers

The legislation, which Biden quickly signed into law, includes nearly $53 billion to open, expand or modernize semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the U.S., which has seen its predominance in the industry fall to Asian producers in recent decades. A shortage of chips set off during the COVID-19 pandemic hurt manufacturers, especially automakers, that use semiconductors in their products.

Biden also is traveling to Michigan on a day when voters will be selecting major party nominees for state and congressional elections this November. Whitmer is unopposed in her primary.

The visit marks Biden's first to Michigan this year after making five in 2021.

Contact Todd Spangler at tspangler@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @tsspangler . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: President Joe Biden coming to Michigan on Tuesday to tout chips funding

Comments / 53

georgi
3d ago

Didn’t the politicians encourage the chip manufacturers to leave the country. Manufacturing is dead Obama said. What’s changed. Globalization not working as you planned. Trump understand that.

Reply(1)
20
Judy Wiley
3d ago

Don't want him in our state- unless it's to take Whitless & Benson by the hair & drag them back out with him.Besides, he's not coming. He had a covid "relapse" supposedly.

Reply
17
Mike Patzkowsky
3d ago

Biden just tested positive for COVID a 2nd time after testing negative 2x, he’s not visiting anywhere

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing#Congress#Semiconductor Industry#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Hemlock Semiconductor#Asian
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Joe Biden proved he's compromised today

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning, highlighting what he believes is really going on behind the curtain on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Today, Joe Biden proved to "Primetime" that he's compromised. He's not really in charge. Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Biden and Trump Repulse Voters as GOP Shows Signs of Becoming Normal Again

Is it possible to have buyers' regret on two presidents in a row? Americans seem to suffer just that when it comes to President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. Just as important, the Republican Party shows signs of moving on from its status in recent years as little more than Trump's cult of personality. Polls suggest that many Republicans appear ready to reclaim their party's status as a movement of ideas and policies rather than a personal vehicle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Biden's Sixth-Quarter Approval Rating Lowest On Record: How Did Previous Presidents Fare?

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the latest Gallup poll. What Happened: The percentage of people, who approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president was at 38%, the analytics company said, citing its July survey. The president's approval rating was above 50% only during the first seven months of his tenure, and between September 2021 and June 2022, his ratings flatlined between 40 and 43.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy