President Joe Biden coming to Michigan on Tuesday to tout chips funding

UPDATE: President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return to isolation. His visit to Michigan Tuesday has been canceled.

President Joe Biden is returning to Michigan on Tuesday — which happens to be the day of the state's primary election — to talk about billions in funding authorized by Congress and pushed by his administration to bring more semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.

The White House said Saturday saying Biden will travel to Hemlock, just outside Saginaw, to deliver remarks about the passage of the $280 billion chips bill this week . No other details were immediately available.

While it was not immediately known where Biden would give his remarks, he is headed to a region that is the home of Hemlock Semiconductor , which produces polysilicon chips that go into solar panels. Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the facility.

The legislation, which Biden quickly signed into law, includes nearly $53 billion to open, expand or modernize semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the U.S., which has seen its predominance in the industry fall to Asian producers in recent decades. A shortage of chips set off during the COVID-19 pandemic hurt manufacturers, especially automakers, that use semiconductors in their products.

Biden also is traveling to Michigan on a day when voters will be selecting major party nominees for state and congressional elections this November. Whitmer is unopposed in her primary.

The visit marks Biden's first to Michigan this year after making five in 2021.

