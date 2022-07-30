ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lainey Wilson’s Father Undergoes Surgery: ‘He Is Not Going Down Without a Fight’

By Sterling Whitaker
 3 days ago
tasteofcountry.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Yellowstone’ Dropped a 10-Second Teaser That Told Us So Much More

Yellowstone's 10-second teaser for Season 5 didn't spoil anything per se, but eagle-eyed fans can still find clues to get excited about. The above video pairs these new easter eggs with morsels dropped by some of the show's stars, particularly Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) who has been a go-to for information and maybe even leaks. First, here is the teaser, shared on July 5th.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Lainey Wilson, country singer and ‘Yellowstone’ actress, asks for prayers for father in the ICU: 'My cowboy'

Country singer and upcoming "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson is requesting prayers for her father after previously canceling concerts. Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, that explained their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and had to have emergency surgery. He currently is in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead."
CELEBRITIES
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Photo After Beloved Dog Suffers ‘Horrific’ Attack [Picture]

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to post a photo after his beloved dog, Betty White, had to be taken to the vet due to an attack from a pit bull. The 14-year-old actor, who plays the role of Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, posted a photo on his Instagram account on Sunday (July 24), showing his beloved Parson Russell Terrier, Betty White, sporting a cone around her head after sustaining injuries in the attack.
PETS
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Rebecca Balding, 'Soap' and 'Charmed' actor, dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actor best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Wondering Why Women Keep Throwing Themselves At Jimmy

Let’s be honest… there’s no shortage of good looking cowboys on Yellowstone. I mean, the ladies love some Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ladies love some Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and I don’t even have to talk about Kevin Costner…  women 18 to 80 are in love with him. The study Ryan Bingham, the rest of the bunkhouse guys are easy on the eyes, and then you have Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White), the lovable ranch idiot, who actually becomes a […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Wondering Why Women Keep Throwing Themselves At Jimmy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
CBS News

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup

Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
MONTANA STATE
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

