Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on August 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Ohio Aug. 2 Primary Election Results
OHIO (WOWK) – After several attempts to redraw Ohio’s district maps, the state is now having its second primary election of the year for Ohioans to vote for their State House and Senate representatives. The Ohio Redistricting Commission tried multiple times to pass the new maps, but the Ohio Supreme Court ruled each one unconstitutional. […]
AP: Mike Loychik wins Ohio’s 65th District primary
The Associated Press has declared Mike Loychik the winner in the Ohio House 65th District primary race.
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
Aug. 2 primary races to watch — 2 Cleveland-area Democratic incumbents face off
State Democratic House Reps. Monique Smith and Bride Rose Sweeney will fight to represent the new 16th House District. It includes Westlake, North Olmsted and Bay Village.
Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election
(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
What to know for Ohio's August primary election
OHIO — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Ohio's primary election. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
What to Bring to the Polls
Nick McWilliams reporting – As Ohio’s second Primary Election in 2022 gets underway, the local Board of Elections is offering tips on what to bring. A relatively unprecedented occurrence in the state, the second primary for. the Ohio Senate, House of Representatives, and Democratic and Republican Central Committees...
Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – July 29, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The...
Kick wins the GOP nomination for Ohio’s 98th House District, according to unofficial Primary Election results
Rep. Darrell Kick earned the GOP’s nomination for Ohio’s 98th House District, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary Election. The incumbent earned 2,898 votes to challenger Scott Pulling’s 2,207. No candidate ran in the Democratic Primary. The 98th House District includes Coshocton and Holmes Counties,...
Why is Ohio Having Another 2022 Primary?
Mary Alice Reporting – District map delays are the contributing factor to another primary in Ohio with local changes to redrawn districts. Some Ohioans may have confusion over a second primary election being hosted on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt says it is somewhat unprecedented but it can happen.
Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary
Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
