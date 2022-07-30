6 Things to Know Before Painting with Red, According to a Professional Painter

www.apartmenttherapy.com
The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
A 500-Square-Foot Singapore Studio Is Small But Smart
Type of Home: Two-Room Flexi Flat, equivalent to a studio. Time lived in: Three months, owned. Redzuan, who has been a freelancer for...
Interior Designers on Their Favorite Colors as Kids (and Now!)
How much does our love of a particular color change or stay the same as we age? To find out, we polled 13 designers on their favorite colors as children and asked them whether they still go wild for the same shade today. It turns out that generally, the colors that people loved when they were little play a major role in the homes they design as adults. Read on to learn exactly which hues design professionals have long loved to incorporate into their spaces.
Before and After: This Boho-Minimalist RV Bedroom Redo Is Packed with Small Space Ideas
It's pretty much Small Space 101: Painting walls white will help a room look airier and larger, which is why it's a go-to in tiny apartments and in other tiny homes like RVs.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
Before and After: A Dated 1990s Bathroom Gets an Accessible Upgrade with MCM Flair
It's important for everyone to have a home that they feel, well, at home in. For the more than one in four Americans who have a disability that affects their daily lives, design can impact more than just home-y feelings — it's also a matter of functionality and comfort.
The Under-$30 Expandable Organizer That’ll Turn Any Wall Into a Mini Utility Closet
When I made the move from New York City to the suburbs a little over a year ago, I expected so many of my household pain points to just disappear. As many of us know, city living often comes hand in hand with snug spaces, and, after a decade of cramming as much life as I could into 400 square feet, I was ready to have a little room to breathe. I had big dreams of a walk-in pantry, a mudroom where I wouldn't have to stare at my coat and boots all winter long, and a utility closet that kept all my cleaning supplies neat and tidy.
A Shapely Trend Is Taking Over Side Tables Right Now
When it comes to accent furnishings, sculptural tables are the name of the game these days. And it's no surprise as to why: These pieces are incredibly versatile — they complement a wide range of styles and can be placed in many rooms (living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and in some cases, even on screen porches!). Sculptural designs are a great way to add intrigue to any space on a smaller scale and provide tons of visual interest. Read on for eight of our current faves on the market.
Before and After: A DIY Stenciled Wall Mural Gives This Entryway Some Cheery Boho Vibes — All for $0
One quick project you can do in a weekend is spruce up your entryway. Because it's a relatively small area, it won't take much — maybe a new rug, a new planter or plant stand, or a new mirror — to make an impact. Even a one-hour session of decluttering and streamlining can create a calmer entrance.
4 Design-Minded Neighborhoods That Will Change Your View of Suburbia
Suburban design can get a bad rap in pop culture. Think of the samey-samey houses owned by the creepy townsfolk in “Stepford Wives,” or the the sprawling, over-the-top homes vilified on McMansion Hell — none of these spaces are what you’d call architectural jewels. But real-life...
How to Make Sure Rugs Match in an Open Concept Plan, According to Designers
Having an open-concept layout allows for lots of creativity and fun when it comes to decorating, but it can also be a bit daunting. When you’re looking at the full scope of a blank canvas, it can be tough to know exactly how to arrange furniture so that everything looks cohesive.
Before and After: A Basic Pair of End Tables Gets a Not-So-Basic New Look
When it comes to upcycling secondhand furniture, pro furniture flipper Chloe Kempster (@chloekempsterdesign) has some great advice: "Vintage is great, but it's also important to recycle the mass-produced pieces as well," she says. "They often get overlooked."
These Sneakers Are So Comfy That Reese Witherspoon Can’t Stop Wearing Them
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We're always on the lookout for comfortable trends. A lot of times we compromise comfort for fashion, so when we find something that doesn't just look good but feels good too, we're all about it.
This Designer’s Australian House Is ‘Colorful, Joyful, and Cluttered (But in a Good Way!)’
Name: Emily Green, husband Louis, two kids Lotte (7) and Jens (5) and dog, Mitzi. Location: Melbourne, Australia. Size: 750 square feet. Type...
The “ABBA House” Is on the Market For the First Time in Almost 40 Years
If you’ve ever wanted to say “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” to owning a piece of ABBA history, now’s your (very rare) chance to do so… if you have a spare $3,950,000. According to reports, this stunning Florida property was...
The Sleek $59 Kitchen Upgrade I Wish I Had Made Years Ago
As a native New Yorker, I was raised on some of the best tap water in the United States. I didn’t start using a water filter until I moved to Boston in my early 20s, at which point I realized I’d become a bit of a water snob. Even after moving back to New York I kept up the habit with a faucet filter, just to make sure my tap water tastes the way I like. But after five years, my old filter was in need of replacement, so I wanted to see what other (better?) options there are for a palate pleasing pour.
Why Is Blue the Most Popular Favorite Color?
If I say “The Devil Wears Prada,” there’s a good chance your mind goes immediately to one iconic scene: the cerulean monologue. Meryl Streep as cutting fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly turns to Anne Hathaway as Andy, her as-yet clueless assistant wearing a frumpy blue sweater. “What you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis,” Priestly says. “It’s actually cerulean.” The scene goes on, but that line sticks — in part, I think, because of all those glorious shades of blue.
The Splurgy Litter Box That I’m Proud to Display In My Tiny Studio Apartment (Bonus: It Has Built-in Storage!)
As a first-time cat mom of two rowdy kittens (Zara and Kaia), I've had to buy a lot of feline products recently. My heart is happy, but my wallet… not so much. Stocking up on cheesy toys was the fun part (case in point: a "Whisker Claw" plushie). The stinkiest part? Finding a litter box. Living in a tiny studio, I didn't have a ton of options, but I knew that the box had to be stylish and keep litter dust to a minimum. So when Tuft & Paw offered to send me their ridiculously chic litter box, I had a feeling I had found the one. And yep, it ticks all the boxes.
Bouclé Is Popping Up Everywhere, But What Is It?
If you've noticed an abundance of nubby fabric gracing your social feeds and the pages of your furniture catalogs, then welcome to the resurgence of bouclé upholstery. Seemingly out of nowhere, this looped textile is popping up everywhere. Bouclé, derived from the French word boucler, which means "to curl,"...
