Johnstown boil water order lifted

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The boil water order from July 27 in Johnstown has been lifted, said Mayor Amy Praught. The water issue was due to lacking operations at the treatment plants.

At an emergency Common Council meeting Friday morning, the city formed an agreement with the Water Board giving control of the water treatment plant back to the city for the next four months.

Mayor Praught told News10’s Skylar Eagle on Friday that the city was previously in control of the plant before a judge ruled in favor of the Water Board, interfering with the mayor’s emergency powers. “Water is our greatest resource and, as you can see, it’s affecting our businesses and it is personal,” Praught said.

For more information, contact the Johnstown Water Department at 518-736-4027.

