Alzheimer’s Association Invites Bayou Residents to Join Thibodaux 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October

Thibodaux Service League Offers Fall Non-Profit Grant Opportunity
The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations. The service league awards grant opportunities twice a year. Grant opportunities for the Fall season end on September 30 when a committee will review applications and make a decision. The grant application requires organization information including the mission of the nonprofit, what the funds would be used for, what the organization’s greatest need is, fundraising objectives, future goals for growth, and testimony from someone touched by your organization. Click here to apply.
Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover. During Phase I, which was the first six weeks of immediate response, the Catholic Charities was on the ground serving...
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
Lafourche Roping Club to Host General Membership Meeting
The Lafourche Roping Club is excited to announce it will be hosting a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the LSU Ag Bldg. The meeting is open to members of the community who are interested in learning more about the organization, its mission, and history.
August 15 Acadian Mass Celebrates French Heritage
Join the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 15 for an Acadian Mass, a Mass for the people of French heritage. All are encouraged to attend the Monday, August 15 Mass that will celebrate the French Heritage that greatly influences the culture of our local diocese. The mass will be celebrated in the French language where Father Daniel Duplantis will preside and Father PJ Madden will deliver the Homily.
BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators
The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partnered with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to host a seed packaging party in support of local pollinators. The packaging party took place at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Friday, July 29. The group packaged approximately 1,235 seed packets, containing over 88,780 seeds, to place in the Seed Library.
Apel Lafourche Chapter Hosts Back to School Bash for Educators
The Lafourche-area Chapter of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana invites educators to unwind before the start of a new school year at its Back to School Bash, today, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balcony Restaurant. The event is open to all educators and will...
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
Neil Maki, MD & David Ryan Kesterson PA-C
One of the region’s top orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Neil Maki practices in Thibodaux and is on staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Orthopaedic Clinic, including David Ryan Kesterson PA-C, ensure that patients’ individual needs are met by the most effective means. Dr. Maki specializes in the shoulder and has pioneered many shoulder arthroscopic procedures. He also performs joint replacements and is one of few specialists in the region who performs endoscopic carpal tunnel (wrist). Board certified in both orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, Dr. Maki is also fellowship trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
Gary Birdsall, MD
Being a small clinic in rural Louisiana, the Family Medicine practice of Dr. Gary Birdsall has made a big name for itself. Consistently recognized by health insurance companies, accountable care organizations, and fellow physicians, Dr. Birdsall achieves the highest quality ratings (5 star) and has been rated the top provider for hypertension treatment in the region.
Leadership Lafourche accepting applications for 2023 class
Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for the Leadership Lafourche class of 2023. The program encourages residents of Lafourche Parish who are interested in learning more about their community to submit an application by Friday, August 26. “Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities,” reads a statement from Leadership Lafourche.
Nicholls to host Fast Track event
Nicholls State University announced the Nicholls Fast Track event will take place on August 7, 2022. “Staff from many areas of campus will be at Nicholls Fast Track to help you with the enrollment process of any other issues you may be having,” reads a statement from the university. “At Nicholls, you can be a scholar, a leader, a scientist, an educator, a chef and so much more. So join us on Sunday, August 7th, and be a Colonel!”
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy
OCSM & Physical Therapy is a multidisciplinary clinic delivering high quality patient services with compassionate and personalized care. Dr. Luis Espinoza is a double board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports injuries of the shoulder and knee. Dr. Chadwick Murphy is a board-certified, fellowship trained pain medicine/interventional spine specialist. Dr. Andrea Espinoza is a fellowship trained, board-certified Pulmonologist and Lifestyle specialist.
TPAS Partners with Adoption Campaign to Help Pups Find their Forever Home
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce its partnership with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign sponsored by NBC Universal. The purpose of the partnership is to help shelter cats and dogs find their forever homes. Beginning today, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 31, TPAS will offer reduced adoptions at the low cost of $25 for dogs and $5 for cats.
101 Dalmatians? No, but a local dog gave birth to 18 hounds!
It’s not quite 101 Dalmatians, but one local dog gave birth this past week to 18 puppies. ‘PR Down the Bayou Honey’, the Galliano-based hound is a proud mother of 16 puppies (2 did not survive the birth) and she’s nursing proudly after the large litter. ‘Honey’...
Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General. The...
Sally Ann Thibodeaux
Sally Ann Thibodeaux, 84, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 30, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
I’m Not Leaving Until Your World Changes
A few months ago, the Louis Children’s Crisis Center, a 40-year-old nonprofit that housed our community’s abused and neglected children, closed their doors. Children who are abused are in dire need of a place to call home, and we mourn for them, but often simply go on our way.
