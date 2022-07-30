Officials: 3 SC horses test positive for serious illness

www.sfgate.com
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Report: Calif. state employee received $185,000 despite not working for 4 years
A report from California State Auditor found that a state employee collected $185,000 in pay and benefits.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
3 dead, 2 injured in Southern California multi-car crash
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A fiery crash involving several cars killed at least three people and injured two others Monday east of Los Angeles. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, took place shortly before 7 p.m. in front of a gas station in Rialto in San Bernardino County, authorities told KABC-TV.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madera. County through 445 PM PDT... At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles west of Mammouth Mountain, or 14 miles west of Mammoth...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest. California, including the following county, Los Angeles. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no. longer an immediate threat. Showers...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS THIS. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to. one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for. exposed rocks and other vessels, including...
