Is PowerWash Simulator Cross-Platform?

Is PowerWash Simulator on the Nintendo Switch?
PowerWash Simulator was fully released on July 14 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Now that PowerWash Simulator is available across Windows and is no longer restricted to Steam, will the game come to Nintendo Switch?
Logitech and Tencent are building a streaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now
Logitech G is teaming up with major games investment firm Tencent Games to release a cloud gaming handheld later this year, currently noted as the Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The device is expected to support Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which should make it a dab hand at playing PC games on the go. As well as being handy for Games Pass subscribers. Logitech G and Tencent are working with Nvidia and Xbox to make this happen.
The Verge
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
How do Blueprints Work in Rocket League?
For years, Rocket League has been one of the best games in regards to customization. No two cars are ever the same. There are so many options for your car, color, decal, wheels, etc.
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Engadget
Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice
Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
How to Digivolve in Digimon Survive
With Digimon Survive having launched just a few days ago, players might be wondering how to digivolve their Digimon.
How to Get Deadrop Founders Access
Deadrop doesn't have a pinpoint release date yet, however, the first trailers and gameplay have been revealed for the upcoming escape shooter. Here's how to get Deadrop Founders Access.
Is Bear and Breakfast Coming to the Switch?
Will Bear and Breakfast be coming to the Switch?
Mercy is Getting Another Rework for Overwatch 2
Mercy will be getting reworked again in Overwatch 2. Mercy has seen plenty of development in the two betas released for the upcoming sequel. She's become a counter to Pharah, and gained a new ability as a result of a bug players found,. Her new rework was announced in a...
Fortnite Assemble Snap Skin Feature Explained
With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 back in June, a new skin has entered the chat. 'Snap,' as the cosmetic character is called, offers gamers the chance to customize elements of the skin. By completing Snap Quests, Battle Pass holders can earn components of the Snap costume....
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
technewstoday.com
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
In Lieu of New Call of Duty, Activision Promises 'Premium Content' in 2023
Despite reports that Activision will not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023 for the first time in almost 20 years, the publisher has assured fans it will release "premium content," next year. In the company's earnings report for Q2 2022, published Monday, it said, "Across the Call...
