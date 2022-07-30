ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Faces Multiple Deadly Weapons Charges For Baltimore Stabbing: Police

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Eric Townes Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A monthlong investigation into a near-fatal stabbing led to the apprehension of a wanted man who is facing attempted murder and other charges in Maryland, officials said.

Odenton resident Eric Townes, 29, was arrested by members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Task Force and Anne Arundel County K9 units on Friday, July 29 after he was tracked down by investigators, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a reported aggravated assault in the 3700 block of Cranston Avenue, where they found a man who suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The man - whose name was not released by investigators - was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was treated for his injuries and alter released.

Detectives investigated the stabbing and identified a suspect, Townes, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 29, Townes was located and arrested without incident at his Odenton home.

Townes was transported to Baltimore's Southern District, and then to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder and “various deadly weapons charges,” according to police.

He is being held until he can see a court commissioner.

The Wise guy
3d ago

Oh look at him isn’t he a sweetheart the kind of person you want to take home to introduced to mom and dad ummmhuumm What a sweetheart

