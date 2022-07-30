ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Cruise ship aids 12 migrants stranded near Keys

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Passenger videos show migrants being rescued at sea by Carnival cruise ship

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Video captured by a Carnival Cruise passenger shows the moment a group of migrants stranded at sea were rescued last week. An announcement went out Friday as the ship was heading back to Port Miami, saying that the ship had to turn around after a boat carrying 12 migrants believed to be from Cuba had been spotted.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Massive amount of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A large amount of cocaine is in the hands of authorities after it was found in the Florida Keys. Customs and Border Patrol agents responded after the cocaine washed ashore in multiple areas. Good Samaritans found a total of 126 pounds of cocaine in Key...
KEY LARGO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
natureworldnews.com

Planting Mangroves in Miami, An Effective Method to Protect the Coast from Rising Sea Levels?

Can the regrowth of mangroves shield Miami from sea level rise? Mangrove-lined living shorelines can reduce floods, stabilize beaches, and cost landowners less money. This Florida island, which was more of a marshy sandspit than a piece of land at the turn of the century, was covered with mangroves. Mangroves were mostly recognized as the homes of alligators, other reptiles, and blizzards of mosquitoes due to their gnarled roots standing knee-deep in tidal waters. And by 1915, they had vanished. One of Miami Beach's founders, Carl Fisher, had stripped the island naked as his first move in transforming it into the legendary vacation destination it is today.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Harris announces resiliency money for South Florida

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly flooding and California battling wildfires.
FLORIDA STATE
fb101.com

JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!

Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King

An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Smoothie King on West Flagler Street last week and found serious roach, fly and sanitation issues. Unlike the restaurants, where the establishment is ordered shut, the FDACS places a “stop use” order on equipment and sections...
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business

Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients. Five of those patients were being taken to a local...
secretmiami.com

20 Spectacular Miami Spice 2022 Restaurants You Have To Dine At

Beginning today, August 1 through September 30, Miami Spice is back for its 21st year with tons of discounted menus to try out from some of the finest restaurants in the 305. Organized by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the annual restaurant promotion offers prix-fixe menus such as $28 lunch and brunch options, as well as $45 and $60 dinner specials. It’s no surprise locals and visitors alike look forward to it every year!
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty

In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
MIAMI, FL

