WATCH: Cruise ship aids 12 migrants stranded near Keys

Can the regrowth of mangroves shield Miami from sea level rise? Mangrove-lined living shorelines can reduce floods, stabilize beaches, and cost landowners less money. This Florida island, which was more of a marshy sandspit than a piece of land at the turn of the century, was covered with mangroves. Mangroves were mostly recognized as the homes of alligators, other reptiles, and blizzards of mosquitoes due to their gnarled roots standing knee-deep in tidal waters. And by 1915, they had vanished. One of Miami Beach's founders, Carl Fisher, had stripped the island naked as his first move in transforming it into the legendary vacation destination it is today.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO