ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The sinister story behind a viral TikTok voicemail

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb7LM_0gypIvQb00

A TikTok clip of a woman appearing to listen to a jaw-dropping voicemail, in which a man explains exactly why she should go out with him, has received more than a million views.

Dimitri, as the man identifies himself at the start of the clip, is calling the woman for a second time after reaching out a few days earlier.

Despite not hearing back from the “elegant” woman in the first instance, Dimitiri issues a deadline of 3pm for her to return his call... or “I’m no longer interested,” he threatens.

Dimitri is supposedly “intelligent, great in bed, makes great money...” He continues to reel off the many attributes he claims to have.

In fact, as he puts it, he is one of the “few men in the city that has nothing wrong with him.”

Unable to confront the notion of potential rejection from the voicemail’s recipient, he suggests the woman could in fact be juggling several “psychological issues”.

“Maybe you were abused in childhood? Maybe you’re just somebody who’s extremely frightened and has an anxiety disorder? Maybe you’re on some medication for that? I don’t know. There could be another issue,” Dimitri suggests.

TikTok user @mollydareofficial captioned the video: “Dating in your 40s be like...”. The video showed her reaction to Dimitri’s menacing message.

@mollydareofficial

Thoughts and prayers for all the singles out there… 🙏

♬ Dimitri_drekristina - blackmagiccakery

As her video began to go viral, however, she was quick to correct the many people who believed she had been sent the voicemail.

“This audio is not mine – it’s a trending audio and it’s from 10 years ago,” she wrote in the comments section.

So, who is Dimitri?

“Dimitri the Lover” is a self-proclaimed pick-up artist who sold courses he claimed would train men to seduce women.

Dimitri is, however, just a pseudonym for this particular hustle.

The real name of the man behind this message is James Sears – a Canadian editor who was convicted of wilful promotion of hatred against women and Jewish people in January 2019.

Sears was the editor of an antisemitic tabloid promoting his own political party, the unregistered New Constitution Party, which was described by former Canadian Jewish Congress chief executive Bernie Farber as “a clear attempt at a hateful representation of Jews”.

In August 2019, Sears was released on bail pending the hearing of his appeal, which was later denied, marking the start of his one-year imprisonment.

Sears was later released on parole in October 2021, but was re-arrested for violating his parole conditions in February 2022.

Why is this voicemail now doing the rounds on social media?

It appears the infamous voicemail has been doing the internet rounds every couple of years.

Despite the voicemail being old, Sears’s methods appear familiar to a number of people on social media. Responding to the latest viral video to feature the audio, many viewers said they had experienced Dimitri-style propositions from men.

As one commenter puts it: “The sad thing is there are so many men out there like this.”

“He sounds like my ex,” wrote another.

Here’s the voicemail in full:

“It’s Dimitri calling again - the guy from the street.

“I left you a message several days ago. I don’t like leaving second messages, but I like you: you’re a very elegant woman, you’re very attractive. But I don’t play that game. So, this is how its going to work.

“If I do not receive a phone call back from you by 3 o’clock on Thursday afternoon, I’m no longer interested.

“I’m very intelligent, I’m great in bed, I make great money. Believe it or not, I’m a complete catch.

“A matter of fact, I am one few men in the city that has nothing wrong with him.

“Now, I understand if you’ve got other issues. Maybe you were abused in childhood? Maybe you’re just somebody who’s extremely frightened and has an anxiety disorder? Maybe you’re on some medication for that? I don’t know. There could be another issue.

“If you’re psychologically normal, and you haven’t called me because there has been some horrible thing that’s happened in your life which prevented you, that’s fine.”

The voicemail, reportedly sent to a woman called Olga, has since been made private in its original post to YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘While you’re at it’: Monica Lewinsky calls for Beyonce to remove old song’s reference to her

Monica Lewinsky has called for Beyonce to remove a reference to her affair with Bill Clinton from a 2013 single.Beyonce has already committed to removing an abelist slur from her new album Renaissance, and in a tweet referring to the re-recording of the song, Lewinsky said: "uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition."The song "Partition" features the line "he Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown."Ms Lewinsky had previously expressed her wishes for the reference to be pulled in her 2014 article in Vanity Fair. Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Beyoncé releases first act of new Renaissance albumBeyonce to remove offensive lyric from new Renaissance albumBeyoncé releases first act of new Renaissance album
TheDailyBeast

‘The Good Fight’ Faces the End of the World As We Know It

There’s violence in the streets. Civil rights are increasingly under threat, while common sense and logic are being branded as extreme viewpoints. Moreover, the pigeons are flying into the windows again.“I feel like I’m back where I was six years ago,” Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart says in the new Season 6 trailer for The Good Fight. “No matter what we do, we just end up back at the start.”When the Best TV Series We’ve Had the Pleasure of Watching in the Last Six Years—an admittedly unofficial award title for the critically hailed series—premiered in 2017, it was the first TV...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Sears
The Independent

Bride sparks debate after kicking sister-in-law out of wedding over dress colour

A bride has created a debate on social media after she revealed that she ordered her future sister-in-law to leave her wedding reception for wearing a red dress.Posting on the popular Reddit thread “Am I The A**hole” under the username reddresswedding, the bride, 32, begins her post by describing her new husband’s sister as being “obsessed” and “a little too close” to him.“[His sister] tackles him, sits a little close to him, always grabbing his arm, his waist, things of that nature,” she wrote.She continued to explain that her sister-in-law went as a guest instead of in the wedding party...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement’: Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith accuses singer of affairs with ‘numerous women’

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith has said she is ready to walk away from her relationship with the star, citing “eight years of lies and deception” as the reason for the breakdown of their six-year marriage.On Saturday night, Smith wrote an Instagram post alleging that her husband had been cheating on her. She claimed that she discovered she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” she begins. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy