Castle Rock, CO

B’s Craft Deli & Market to Come to Castle Rock

By Amanda Peukert
 3 days ago
B’s Craft Deli & Market will open at 20 Wilcox St Suite #102, Castle Rock, CO 80104 in early August , according to Founder John Johnson.

B’s Craft Deli & Market is a locally-owned establishment offering premium steaks & poultry, fish & seafood, cheese, breads, charcuterie ingredients, and prepared dishes. The company’s website says its products are locally sourced “whenever possible.”

Johnson also owns the recently-opened The Block & Bottle which resides right next door to B’s. The Block & Bottle offers “elevated comfort food” in a “relaxed atmosphere.” With ten beers on tap, an array of available wines, crafted cocktails, and a sleek menu boasting dishes like braised beef gnocchi, both The Block & Bottle and B’s Craft Deli & Market seemed primed to maintain their premium status.



Denver, CO
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

