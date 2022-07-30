Colorado lacking housing affordability, pair of reports show

www.summitdaily.com
Related
Fears of possible recession reverberate throughout Colorado restaurant industry
Fears of a possible recession reverberate throughout Colorado's restaurant industry, which is still working to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
highlandsranchherald.net
More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver
Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week
People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
9News
Tina Peters' funds for primary recount came largely from outside Colorado
Roughly 5,393 donors gave an additional $503,649 after the primary, more than Peters had going into the primary she lost. Most of it came from outside of Colorado.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
TABOR refunds: To spend or to save?
TABOR refunds — even in the face of inflation — should knock out sizable chunks of a monthly budget if put mostly to the necessities.
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 1-Aug. 7, 2022
More than 1,599,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail
The checks started going out in the mail this week, but there are some things residents must do to ensure they get it.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Why do so many Colorado rental cars have out-of-state license plates?
Karen from Denver wants to know why so many Colorado rental cars have Florida license plates and if they pay any Colorado taxes and fees.
A reality check on the Colorado taxpayer refunds now in the mail
Starting today, Colorado will mail 3.7 million taxpayers rebates for $750, or $1,500 for joint tax filers.The intrigue: Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers have branded it the "Colorado Cash Back."Reality check: It's all political spin.The rebate is required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that caps state revenues at inflation plus population growth, requiring that any surplus go back to taxpayers.The refund is typically reflected in state income tax returns due each April, but Democrats moved it to three months before the general election, claiming taxpayers needed the money urgently.By the numbers: Sending the checks early...
Thousands of Colorado student loan borrowers to get restitution under Navient settlement
Thousands of student loan borrowers will get a few hundred dollars in the mail or see their loans forgiven under a settlement that Colorado’s attorney general reached with one of America’s largest student debt service providers. Nearly 7,000 borrowers will get $260 in checks, which could start arriving...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters raises more than half million for recounts
Campaign finance reports show embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $519,000 since June 23, nearly all of which flooded into her campaign coffers a month after she was defeated in the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State. According to campaign finance reports filed Monday night,...
GreenBiz
What businesses should know about Colorado’s new ‘forever chemicals’ ban
In May, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the strongest state bill to date restricting the sale of PFAS "forever chemicals" in an array of consumer products and, for the first time, in the fluids used to extract oil and gas products (such as for hydraulic fracturing). The law...
Comments / 2