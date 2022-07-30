Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

www.fox10phoenix.com
Some Phoenix area residents left filing insurance claims following severe monsoon weather
Several Valley neighborhoods have dried out and cleaned up from this weekend's monsoon, but some homeowners are having to make a call to their insurance companies. FOX 10's Linda Williams has the story.
2022 Primary Election: With hours left before polls close, here's info on where you can cast your ballot
PHOENIX - For Arizona, Aug. 2, 2022 is primary election day, as voters select party candidates for various federal, state and local elected positions. Polls across the state are set to close at 7:00 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, and results will begin to be released at 8:00 p.m.
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/2/22
It's a warm Tuesday! We have where Arizona is getting some much-needed rain today, and unfortunately it's not the Valley.
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage
YREKA, Calif. - A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze. AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's...
Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said. A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.
Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week
A line of slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped torrential rain across eastern Kentucky early Thursday is now being blamed for at least 30 deaths as floodwaters damaged hundreds of homes and vehicles and rivers and creeks rose out of their banks. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death toll Monday...
Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, watch parties and results as they come in
PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state on Aug. 2, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates and their progress in respective races, live looks...
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
Monsoon 2022: Cleanup efforts continue a day after powerful storm batters Phoenix
On July 31, people across the Valley are still cleaning up from a powerful storm that left a lot of damages in its wake. Cleanup efforts remain ongoing despite another round of storm that brought blowing dust to the Phoenix area. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
Kari Lake addresses supporters amid ongoing primary vote count
Lake is running against Karrin Taylor Robson and a number of other candidates for the Republican Party nomination for Arizona Governor. The state's current governor, Doug Ducey, cannot run again due to term limits.
5 children among 7 dead in wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Five children and two women were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash on I-90 Sunday morning in McHenry County. Illinois State Police said a van struck a vehicle head on around 2:11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33.5 in Hampshire. Both vehicles...
2022 Primary Election: Here's a list of candidates in uncontested Arizona races
PHOENIX - For some candidates, the primary election on Aug. 2 is but a mere formality in getting their party's nomination in November's general election process. This is because they are facing no opponents in the primary election, and there are number of Democratic and Republican candidates who are in this situation.
What to watch in the Arizona Primary Election
PHOENIX - Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.
