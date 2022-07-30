Anthony Davis' top 10 games of the 2021-22 season: No. 3

On Jan. 25, Anthony Davis finally returned for the Los Angeles Lakers after missing more than five weeks with a sprained MCL.

It didn’t take him long to return to form: He had a pretty dominant performance in his second game back.

Unfortunately, at the same time, LeBron James went on the shelf with a knee ailment.

Therefore, it was largely up to Davis to carry the team and keep it afloat.

On Feb. 2, L.A. was dealing with a three-game losing streak, but against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena, Davis helped hold down the fort.

He scored 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Lakers to a 99-94 win.

It was a really ugly win. The Lakers shot 42.3% from the field and committed 16 turnovers, but, by this point of the season, fans readily accepted wins in any form or fashion.