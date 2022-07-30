Lasch Bash 2022: 3-Star Jaiden Spearman Talks Penn State Offer, First Time in Beaver Stadium, More

nittanysportsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High is down to four schools– LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder will announce his college decision on August 6th. In a previous interview with On3, Sampson quickly discussed his finalists. LSU. “That’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
The Wolfpacker War Room: First NC State football practice
The Wolfpacker was watching for the first NC State football practice on a hot Wednesday morning. Here are observations and thoughts.
Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings at beginning of August
The start of a new college football season is approaching rapidly, with Big Ten football helping to kick off the 2022 college football season at the end of this month. With the new season coming up, the recruiting class for 2023 is continuing to be put into place and the recruiting rankings are beginning to solidify. As has been the case during the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, Ohio State and Penn State have been leading the way among Big Ten schools, with both locking in potential top 10 classes. Ohio State is flirting with having the top-ranked recruiting class in...
Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five
Safety Rob Billings of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tells Clemson247 that he'll announce his commitment decision on Sunday at 2 p.m. Billings (6-1, 185) says his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Duke. Billings is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers offered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live updates from Oregon football media day
Oregon will hold its annual media day Wednesday at the Club at Autzen. Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning is set to take the podium at 9:30 a.m. PT and will field questions for approximately 25 minutes. Then, select Oregon players will be made available to local media over the next several hours.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022
As Penn State opened fall camp on Monday, the Nittany Lions confirmed some roster updates for the upcoming season. In addition to the last two additions from the Class of 2022 now being officially welcomed into the program with defensive end Ken Talley and offensive lineman Vega Ioane having jersey numbers locked in, Penn State also confirmed the addition of nine walk-on players. Penn State is adding some bodies to the offensive line depth chart with their walk-ons. Of the nine walk-ons, five play an offensive line position; Dominic Rulli, Jim Fitzgerald, Ben Hartman, Matt Detisch, and Sam Siafa. Penn State has...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reportedly adds former NFL QB, college coordinator to staff
Penn State is adding another piece to its coaching staff for the 2022 season. This time, it will be an offensive addition to the off-field staff. According to Greg Pickel with On3, James Franklin and Penn State are adding Charlie Frye to the staff as an offensive analyst. Frye played at Akron collegiately and in the NFL before transitioning to the coaching ranks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Comments / 0