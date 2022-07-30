Lasch Bash 2022: 3-Star Jaiden Spearman Talks Penn State Offer, First Time in Beaver Stadium, More

The start of a new college football season is approaching rapidly, with Big Ten football helping to kick off the 2022 college football season at the end of this month. With the new season coming up, the recruiting class for 2023 is continuing to be put into place and the recruiting rankings are beginning to solidify. As has been the case during the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, Ohio State and Penn State have been leading the way among Big Ten schools, with both locking in potential top 10 classes. Ohio State is flirting with having the top-ranked recruiting class in...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO