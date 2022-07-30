Read on www.stonecountyenterprise.com
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
I-12 closed at I-55 due to multi-vehicle crash says LSP
The Louisiana State Police are currently working a multiple vehicle crash near Hammond. Troopers have closed both eastbound lanes on I-12 near the I-55 interchange. Stay with WWL First News for the latest on this developing story.
