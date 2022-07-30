Proposed Walled Patio for Tenant at 100 West Putnam Ave Scrutinized by P&Z

greenwichfreepress.com
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
untappedcities.com
Explore the Abandoned Ward Acres Barn
Nestled away in lush northeastern wood, tactfully wedged between a plethora of heavy oaks and sagging pines, (barley) stands the century’s old Ward Acres Barn. The hulking structure in New Rochelle, New York recalls a bygone era of Westchester county — one of large estates, horse stables, orchards, and large grassy expanse — that contrasts the tight spaces, subway stations, and thick air of Manhattan.
larchmontloop.com
Fire Destroys Larchmont Home at Heart of Preservation Movement
An historic Larchmont home known as “The Orchard,” that spearheaded a movement against overdevelopment went up in flames Sunday, July 31. The total destruction of the more than 6000 square foot house at 40 Ocean Avenue in Larchmont Manor comes after one of the largest fires in Larchmont in recent years.
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
Trumbull industrial property in $4.4M sale and leaseback deal
The 57,234-square-foot industrial manufacturing building at 205 Spring Hill Road in Trumbull has been the subject of a $4.4 million and leaseback deal. Avison Young announced the transaction on behalf of seller Trumbull Printing to buyer Glen Park Capital Partners LLC, an affiliate of Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, which represented itself in the deal. Trumbull Printing will be leasing back the entire property.
White Plains Hospital closer to acquiring dirty gas station
A federal judge has cleared the way for a deal by White Plains Hospital to buy a contaminated gas station property on East Post Road. The proposed sale has been stalled by the White Plains Housing Authority over concerns that a toxic groundwater plume is migrating toward the nearby Winbrook Apartments.
greenwichfreepress.com
Superintendent Appoints Blaize Levitan Chief Operating Officer at Greenwich Schools
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Tuesday the appointment of Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed Greenwich Schools. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the deputy...
luxury-houses.net
Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport
The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Seeks to Opt Out of New State Law’s Parking Requirement for ADUs
Greenwich seeks to opt out of two aspects of a new state law concerning accessory dwelling units, ADUs for short. The law is Connecticut Public Act 21-29 (also known as HB 6107). It went into effect on Jan 1, 2022. Greenwich Town Planner Katie DeLuca went before the Board of...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
theexaminernews.com
Police Blotter, August 2 – August 8, 2022, Print Edition
July 23: Rudy Sandoval, 31, of Highland Avenue was charged with third-degree assault, a felony, after he allegedly assaulted another man during a dispute outside a bar on South Moger Avenue at 4:23 a.m. A witness reported that the victim was knocked down and kicked in the head during the assault. The victim was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Fairfield County Resident Among 17 Men Arrested For Child Luring With Help From YouTubers
A total of 17 men, including one from Fairfield County, have been arrested for allegedly luring children in Atlantic City, New Jersey in a case involving an assist from concerned citizens who bust child predators online. The citizens were identified by BreakingAC as MrWEB and Predator Catcher PA. MrWEB recently...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
