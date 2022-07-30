Family identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Highland Avenue and Thomas Street

A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and temporarily knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road was temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.

