Family identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Highland Avenue and Thomas Street

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen Walters
Female Arrested for Rummaging Through a Vehicle
(August 2, 2022)- On August 1, 2022, at approximately 09:08 p.m. officers from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call for service in reference to a burglary in progress at 2481 Del Prado Blvd North (Beef O’ Brady’s). It was alleged that a person was breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot.
Man shot twice in Collier County road rage shooting
A man was shot twice in a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Florida. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted deputies of a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Road and Radio Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot twice, in...
Man hospitalized after road-rage shooting, investigation ongoing
Collier County deputies responded to a road rage incident that led to a shooting near the intersection of Radio and Livingston Rd. in Naples.
3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it
Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-olds Armando Cruz and Jeremiah Perez and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
Deputy’s dash cam captures car crash on NB US-41 bridge in Charlotte County
A dash camera on Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle captures the moment a car loses control on the US-41 bridge. Video from around 2:30 am on July 27 shows the deputy traveling northbound on US-41 when a red car comes from the left lane, veering in front of the deputy, before colliding with the wall on the bridge.
Three people arrested for punching wheelchair-bound man
Three people were arrested after being caught on video punching a wheelchair-bound man in North Fort Myers on Saturday.
Woman arrested after breaking into unlocked car
Police arrested Audra Marie Schwalm Monday night for breaking into and trying to steal from an unlocked car.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tampa Homicide Suspect In Lee County
TAMPA, Fla.- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting homicide that took place at a Tampa apartment complex on July 22, 2022. Darren Day, 25, was located and arrested on Tuesday charged with one count of first-degree murder by the U.S. Marshalls
FHP advocates safe driving after trooper is hit in crash on the Cape Coral Bridge
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being hit while at a crash on the Cape Coral Bridge on Sunday. The driver who hit the trooper didn’t violate move-over laws but was still cited for careless driving. Whether responding to a crash on a bridge or the interstate,...
Car meet held in memory of dump truck driver killed in crash
Lazaro was a dump truck driver who was killed in a crash on Mellow Drive and Barbie Lane on Monday.
Two suspects arrested for 7-Eleven robberies in Fort Myers
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a public briefing Monday regarding a pair of 7-Eleven robberies that took place last week.
Close call on bridge underscores danger of police stops
After an FHP trooper was involved in a crash while responding to a call, Florida Highway Patrol wants drivers to be more cautious and slow down.
Crash severs utility pole on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres
A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and temporarily knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road was temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.
Two suspects sought after stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from Target
Crime Stoppers is searching for two female suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of products at a target on Dynasty Dr in Fort Myers.
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
2 women arrested, accused of string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two women accused of a string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deputies arrested Tamara Thomas and Erica Rayner, both 26 years old. The two were caught on camera walking into the 7-Eleven near Gladiolus and...
Crash shuts down Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash between a semitrailer and a sedan closed down Fruitville Road east on I-75 for a few hours Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash, which happened about 8:45 a.m. at Debreca...
One person dead after car crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road
Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road that left one person dead on July 30. FHP said an SUV was traveling east on Jones Loop Road, on the left turn lane, approaching Interstate 75. The pickup truck traveling west on Jones Loop...
More than $20K in items stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine in Naples
The Naples Police Department says between $20,000 and $100,000 worth of items have been stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine. Police say an unknown suspect entered the business through a broken fence overnight on July 29. According to police, two boats on lifts near the broken fence had...
Duo accused of Lee County shopping spree with stolen credit cards
A duo accused of using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree is wanted by law enforcement. They are accused of racking up hundreds of dollars in charges at various Lee County stores. The victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26 and the...
