Everton warn fans over pitch invasions after Dynamo Kyiv friendly

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO