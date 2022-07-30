Everton warn fans over pitch invasions after Dynamo Kyiv friendly

www.bbc.co.uk
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
Joe Rodon: Spurs defender joins Rennes on loan with option for permanent move
Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to make the move permanent. Rodon, 24, joined Spurs in October 2020 from Swansea City, and has made 24 appearances for the club. The Wales international, who has won 27...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool Injury Update: Ibrahima Konate Forced Off In Liverpool's Friendly Against Strasbourg
Ibrahima Konate came off injured in Liverpool's last friendly match against Strasbourg, as The Reds suffer a 3-0 defeat. There are also updates on two other missing players.
Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno completes £8m transfer to Fulham from Arsenal
The German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract. The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8m for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20m when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds send good luck message to Lionesses
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds have sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepare to take on Germany in the Euro final today (July 31). Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.
