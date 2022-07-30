Albany business owner pushing for speed bumps downtown

www.walb.com
WALB 10
Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Orson Burton, the coordinator for the City of Albany Community and Economic Development, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace Monday. You have a big event coming up Saturday that everybody in Albany needs to think about attending. “Yes sir, we have the first ever “Meet The City”...
wfxl.com
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you rent or own property in Dougherty County, your monthly bills could go up considerably next year. Dougherty County Commissioners have tentatively adopted a 23% increase over the rollback millage rate. The main reason was because of inflation, but also to pay county employees more.
WALB 10
New Downtown Tifton mural in the works
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’ve headed downtown Tifton recently you’ve probably already seen a new addition to the Friendly City. It’s located right on the side of 5th Street Interiors. This year marked Tifton’s 150th anniversary. City leaders tell me they felt this was the perfect time...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department warns public of home improvement service scams
The Albany Police Department wants the community to be aware of scammers. According to APD, scammers are charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at citizen's home or property. "The scammers come up to your door and offer to lay pine straw throughout the yard or property $5 per...
WALB 10
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
WALB 10
Dougherty, Worth libraries holding special back-to-school events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Libraries in both Worth and Dougherty counties are doing their part to help children prepare to go back to school. In honor of the library’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 19, the Margaret Jones Library in Sylvester is doing something very special. Leigh Whiley is the...
WALB 10
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
Albany, Dougherty County at impasse over distribution of $100 million in sales tax revenue
ALBANY — Is they is, or is they ain’t? When it comes to the dispute between Albany and Dougherty County on the question of sales tax dollars, the two sides seem to have come to an impasse, although both say they’re looking to compromise. Both the city...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. youth center gets thousands in funding
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Positive Directions Youth Center recently received the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This will help them going into the school year. The grant amount is $315,000. Program Director Dorothy Tomlin said it’s a continuation award. “Initially, we were awarded five years, so this is...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
wfxl.com
Authorities searching for stolen ATM
According to the Albany Police Department, during the early morning hours on July 31, suspects stole an ATM from the 700 Block of S Slappey Boulevard. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated that his orange ATM was taken from the location. The victim says he...
wfxl.com
Man points gun at another driver for "brake checking" him
Authorities with the Albany Police Department are investigating a road rage incident where a subject pointed a gun at another person. On July 29, an officer was dispatched to the Circle K convenience store on 2701 Gillionville Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of Gillionville Rd and Beattie Rd.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools made its way back to the classrooms on Tuesday for what the school district’s top educator is hoping will be a safe, productive school year. Students gathered early Tuesday morning after a long summer break with positive attitudes. This is something that...
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
wfxl.com
Alleged aggravated assault under investigation
Albany authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault, according to a police report. On July 29, an APD officer was dispatched to the 300 Block of W Highland Ave. The responding officer made contact with a female victim who stated a man snatched her wig, punched her, poured beer on her, and stole her purse.
WALB 10
Animal Control finds dumped dogs in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators want your help with information about two dogs they believe were dumped in the same area and found a few days apart. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., Dougherty County Animal Control picked up a tan pit bull at the intersection of Hardup and Wildfair Road in Dougherty County. That’s where they say many dogs have been dumped in the past due to it being a remote area and it’s harder for them to be seen doing it.
