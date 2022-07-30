Texas Tech to host “Fee Free Week” for football tickets

www.kcbd.com
Texas Tech impresses 2024 QB Lior Mendji during visit
They say first impressions are important. If that's the case then Texas Tech is in a good place with Lior Mendji as the 2024 quarterback out of Keller (TX) Timber Creek told Inside the Red Raiders he had a great time in Raiderland last weekend on his first trip to campus.
Texas Tech Football Is Now Dropping Bodies and Beats
Dimitri Moore played for Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill before going to Vanderbilt as a freshman. He ended up transferring to Missouri State before finding his way back to Joey McGuire at Texas Tech. Krishon Merriweather was the leading tackler in the state of Missouri his senior season, but took...
Texas Tech extends official offers to several recruits
August 1st is the first day colleges are allowed to officially extend offers to 2023 recruits. Several of the prospects have announced their official offers from Texas Tech via social media. Texas Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently consists of 23 announced commits and ranks 16th nationally. The following is a...
Baylor Schedule Preview: Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — Rivalry games always add a little something extra in college football and the rivalry between Texas Tech and Baylor is no different. The Bears took a 27-24 victory over Texas Tech last year after Jonathan Garibay’s 53-yard field goal to tie faded wide left as time expired. The Red Raiders […]
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos
MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow Broncos ended their playoff drought last season and there’s plenty of excitement for this season. Head Coach Joshua Conner has key players back as they eye even bigger goals in 2022.
Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders to face Creighton in Maui Invitational
Though most Red Raiders are squarely focused on the upcoming football season, Texas Tech basketball is never far from the collective consciousness in Raiderland. And one intriguing aspect of the upcoming 2022-23 season is that Mark Adams’ team will participate in the prestigious Maui Invitational in late November. On Monday, we learned what Tech’s draw will be in paradise.
KCBD
Pete’s Pigskin Previews: Upcoming schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pete’s Pigskin Previews are brought to you by Wayland Baptist University and Raider Pump and Supply. If you missed any of the previous 32 previews, you can see the long versions on kcbd.com. I will have 75 total previews. Here’s the list for upcoming previews...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech announces passing of former Vice Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the passing of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes on Monday. Brunjes served as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chancellor of Texas Tech for 25 years and retired in 2017. “Jim was a man of high integrity and strong moral character – he personified what...
Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em: Tickets to See Chicago in Lubbock
We've got five pairs of tickets to see the legendary rock and roll band Chicago when they play the Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on November 2nd. Wanna win? We're keeping it simple. Just fill out the form below and you're automatically entered. Good luck!. *This contest is running...
Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday
Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man sent home after week 4 of The Bachelorette
LUBBOCK, Texas — ABC’s The Bachelorette announced in March that “Kirk B. – Lubbock, TX, 29” would be among 35 men appearing on season 19 of the show. Kirk Bryant announced on with a cactus emoji on twitter Monday night that he’s once again Lubbock-bound. The Texas Tech Football Senior Offensive Analyst tweeted, “it’s finally football season!!!”
July 2022 Hottest in Lubbock’s Recorded History
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley breaks down the stats from July 2022. Data dates back to 1915 for historical weather data in Lubbock. Since then, we have not had a July as hot as the one we just saw. The average temperature for July 2022 was 86.8°, shattering the old record of […]
KCBD
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three National Night Out events this evening. The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider. The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.
KCBD
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
