Abortion ban in legislative limbo in West Virginia after lawmakers disagree on key details in special session

www.wicz.com
Related
Kansans Overwhelmingly Vote To Keep Abortion Protections In State Constitution
The outcome is a huge win for pro-choice advocates that will likely set the tone for what’s to come on abortion rights in a post-Roe America.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Six takeaways from Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Washington primaries
Kansas voters handed abortion-rights advocates a massive victory Tuesday, surging to the polls to defeat a measure that would have allowed the GOP-led legislature to impose new restrictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Votes for Abortion & Mysterious Sinkhole: What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:1. PELOSI VISITS TAIWANHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi did, in fact, touch down in Taiwan on Tuesday, and did, in fact, spark an international incident. She met with leaders of the self-running island, which China still claims as its own. In response, China announced it will hold military drills in the region and unleashed fighter jets near the unofficial border. Pelosi, no shy butterfly, launched a series of tweets and an op-ed in The Washington Post declaring that she stands by Taiwan. ...
NFL・
Trump-Backed Challenger Unseats Rep. Peter Meijer In Michigan GOP Primary
The challenger, John Gibbs, is due to face Democratic nominee Hillary Scholten in November.
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber to a halt for the […] The post Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Jon Stewart Hails Burn Pit Bill Passage: 'I Hope We Learned A Lesson'
Stewart loudly protested when Republicans blocked the veterans' health care measure last week.
Comments / 0