Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods
HAZARD, Ky. — Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 37 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died. Many more are missing.
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says
The death toll in flood-stricken parts of eastern Kentucky climbed to at least 25 and will almost certainly "get worse" as first responders work to account for missing residents, the state's governor said Saturday.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after “worst, most devastating flooding events” in the state’s history left at least eight people dead. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle joins News NOW to explain the scope of the damage and where things stand in the county this morning. July 29, 2022.
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
Kentucky Flood Emergency Live Updates: At Least Three Dead, Governor Says
At least three people are dead in Eastern Kentucky. Flash flood emergencies are ongoing in Eastern Kentucky. Water rescues are ongoing across the region. Photos and videos show homes completely swept away. At least three people are dead and destructive flooding is ongoing in Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia...
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
New rule aims to cut the cost of meat by giving the state the ability to do inspections
SALEM, Ore. — As consumers, most of us understand that the meat products we buy in packages at the grocery store started off as cattle at a farm. Many of us have noticed the price of those products has skyrocketed since the pandemic. But Bill Hoyte, the owner of...
‘Catastrophic’ flash flooding event leaves towns underwater in Kentucky
Local roads have been left impassable as flash flooding transformed them into rivers, leaving many stranded. The floodwaters also washed away mobile homes and flooded schools. Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky late Wednesday into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. The disastrous flooding occurred just two days after a historic deluge inundated the St. Louis area.
Southern Utah hit with flooding after heavy rain
The burn scar area from a wildfire last summer near Moab experienced flash flooding Saturday afternoon, with floodwaters flowing through dry creek beds and crossing at least one road.
