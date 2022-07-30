Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

cnycentral.com
Related
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Health identifies polio virus in Rockland County wastewater samples
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified the polio virus in wastewater samples from Rockland County after identifying the first case in the U.S. since 2013 in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County on July 21.
cnycentral.com
DMV advises air travelers to prepare for ID change
Rochester, N.Y. — An important change for air travelers is coming next spring, and it might be a good idea to take action now. As of May 3, 2023, a regular driver's license will no longer be acceptable identification for boarding a domestic flight. Travelers will need either a Real ID, an enhanced driver's license or a passport to board a plane in the U.S.
cnycentral.com
Siena Poll: Dems hold lead in NY with three months left until election
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With only three months until election day, Democrats continue to hold leads in NY, according to a recent Siena Poll. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), 53-39% “Less than 100 days until election day, Hochul has a...
cnycentral.com
NYS Attorney General James urges victims of investment fraud to report concerns
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued an investor alert Monday urging any New Yorkers who have been deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office as many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy while investors have been left in financial ruin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas pumps see a slight price drop to start the week
Batavia - $4.49 (down 3 cents from last week) Elmira - $4.50 (down 10 cents from last week) Ithaca - $4.65 (down 6 cents from last week) Rochester - $4.61 (down 7 cents from last week) Rome - $4.70 (down 6 cents from last week) Watertown - $4.72 (down 3...
cnycentral.com
Centro offering $1 shuttle rides to and from 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — During a time when it seems like the price of everything is going up, it will cost less to take a shuttle to the Great New York State Fair this summer as Centro’s Park and Ride shuttles will cost $1 each way. The shuttles will...
cnycentral.com
Over 100 food, drink vendors coming to 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — When the gates open for the Great New York State Fair, 15 new food and drink vendors will be serving treats to fairgoers. The new choices range from Maine lobster and Texas barbecue to gyros from Greece and bowls with a Brazilian flair. The new vendors...
cnycentral.com
Indie pop star Lizzy McAlpine to play Chevy Park at the Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Rising indie pop star Lizzy McAlpine will take to the Chevy Park Experience Stage this September for her Great New York State Fair debut. She is set to perform on Friday, September 2nd at 2 pm. The 22-year-old has gained momentum in the indie and folk...
Comments / 0