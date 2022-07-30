Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

fox28media.com
Red Cross deploys 7 people, 1 Emergency Response Vehicle to Kentucky from SC
(WPDE) — Red Cross volunteers from across the nation have dropped everything to lend a helping hand in Eastern Kentucky including seven from the Palmetto State. The volunteers include three from the Red Cross Upstate Chapter, one from the Red Cross Lowcountry Chapter, and others from the Red Cross Central Chapter.
Biden joins Michigan governor virtually to celebrate passage of CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WWMT) — President Joe Biden joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer virtually Tuesday to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit the township of Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19...
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
AAA, governor's office collaborate with SCCPSS to launch road safety campaign
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday is the first day of school for Savannah-Chatham County Public School (SCCPSS) students, and the district is teaming up with AAA and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to launch a campaign reminding drivers about the importance of road safety in school zones.
McMaster-Evette campaign statement on Cunningham Lt. Governor Pick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The McMaster-Evette Campaign released the following statement on Joe Cunningham's pick for Lt. Governor:. While we appreciate Ms. Casey’s service to our nation and welcome her to the race, Joe Cunningham’s choice of running mate will have far less of an impact on the campaign than his record as left-wing, Joe-Biden Democrat who has spent more time chasing Tik-Tok followers than working to improve the lives of South Carolinians. In contrast, Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette have stood up to Joe Biden’s policies that have caused exploding inflation and record gas prices, implemented the largest tax-cut in South Carolina history, and kept our state moving through a generational pandemic so that more South Carolinians are working today than were in February of 2020.
South Carolina runs nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday. The 50-state task force aims to educate consumers, investigate, and take legal action against the telecommunications companies "responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States."
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
Georgia man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin into Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man from Georgia has been sentenced to 207 months in federal prison after trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin from Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina. Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross Georgia, was sentenced for illegal possession of a gun and his part in...
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into August
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina and across the nation continue to decline from record highs set in late spring. On Monday, GasBuddy said average gasoline prices in The Palmetto State were down 14.1 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.68 on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, the national average dropped by 15.9 cents per gallon to $4.17.
Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina deputy who was shot alongside two other deputies while serving papers on Monday morning has died. Wayne County Government announced in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that Sgt. Matthew Fishman had passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
Tennessee police officer escorts elderly woman to hair appointment in now-viral video
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee police officer's simple act of kindness is taking the internet by storm. It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister. “I was just driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed a senior citizen walking down the highway...
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
Texas man who shot woman in neck killed after bullet also hits him
DALLAS (WPDE) — A Texas man is dead after he shot a woman in the neck and the bullet came back to hit him too. The Dallas Police Dept. said officers arrived at the scene to see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment.
