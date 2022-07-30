Senior Games kicks off in Kearney with athletes from across the state, country

kearneyhub.com
Kearney Hub
Omaha coaches bring love of soccer to Kearney youths
KEARNEY — Graeme Eaglesham moved to Nebraska from Scotland to play soccer at Bellevue University. Twelve years later, he’s now spreading the love of the sport to underprivileged youth. When Eaglesham moved to the U.S., he noticed how expensive youth sports are. “Talking about soccer specifically, everywhere else...
Kearney Hub
Former Kearney Little Leaguers share memories from 2012 team
KEARNEY — No one ever expected a team from Nebraska to make it to the Little League World Series since no Nebraska team had qualified before, but a group of 13 young athletes from Kearney changed that 10 years ago. Earning a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, nothing could have...
Kearney Hub
UNK golfer leads state amateur
LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Allison Comer put together a flawless round to lead the 48th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship after Monday’s first round at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln. Comer, from Overland Park, Kansas, played a bogey-free round and added three birdies...
Gothenburg student attends Youth Energy Leadership Camp
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Local student Braeden Anderson broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp. Anderson is the son of Brock and Stacy Anderson of Gothenburg. Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July....
Kearney Hub
COVID: Little lessons from a big virus; Two Rivers says vaccines work
KEARNEY — Never let a good crisis go to waste. That’s what Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, says as he looks back at COVID-19. He knows COVID isn’t over. COVID cases have been quietly climbing this summer, and the Two Rivers’ COVID risk dial has sat in the “moderate” range since July 1, climbing from the “low” range since late March. The dial has four categories: low, moderate, extreme and pandemic.
Kearney Hub
UNK to break ground on unique $15.6M engagement center
KEARNEY — Groundbreaking is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday for the $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center in University Village at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Key partners and tenants will be on hand for the ceremonial beginning of construction for the 52,000-square-foot structure. The list of tenants now...
foxnebraska.com
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man owes over $500,000 in sheep breeding scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Ravenna man owes over half a million dollars to a bank after pleading guilty to lying about the number of sheep in his breeding operation, according to the Department of Justice. At one point, the man told the bank that he had up to...
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
Kearney Hub
One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting
One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha. Davonta J. Williams, 31, of Hastings, Nebraska, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Kearney Hub
Light Up the Night set for September, benefits Richard Young
KEARNEY — Registration is now open for Light Up the Night GLOW 5K Run/Walk. The event will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Yanney Park at 2020 11th Ave. Sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health, the annual event helps raise mental health awareness, supports recovery and encourages mental health resilience.
Kearney Hub
Volunteers needed for 'The Wall That Heals' traveling Vietnam memorial
KEARNEY — The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be at Patriot Park at 4511 E. 56th St. Aug. 11-14. The wall honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,381 men and women who were killed or went missing in action.
Kearney Hub
Photos: National Night Out 2022
The Kearney Police Department and the Friends of Law Enforcement hosted National Night Out Tuesday at Centennial Park in Kearney. A national community-building campaign, National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships. Participating departments included KPD, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and UNK Police Department.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
Kearney Hub
Major closure planned as Kearney overpass repairs shift gears
KEARNEY — Both southbound lanes of traffic on Second Avenue, from 25th Street to 18th Street — including the overpass — will be closed from 4-7 a.m. Wednesday for repairs. The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that during this temporary closure,...
Kearney Hub
Victim identified in Saturday shooting at Elm Creek bar
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in the Saturday morning shooting at Paradise City at the Elm Creek interchange. The 29-year-old victim has been identified as Richard Rios of Houston, Texas. He received a gunshot wound to the lower-torso. Also injured in the disturbance was a 38-year-old...
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
Health care workers can visit the Barn Festival stores on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive 15 percent off their purchase. There will also be a food truck. Job site superintendent Hon Chase said the jail project was on schedule or even running a bit ahead schedule.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
