Senior Games kicks off in Kearney with athletes from across the state, country

KEARNEY — Never let a good crisis go to waste. That’s what Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, says as he looks back at COVID-19. He knows COVID isn’t over. COVID cases have been quietly climbing this summer, and the Two Rivers’ COVID risk dial has sat in the “moderate” range since July 1, climbing from the “low” range since late March. The dial has four categories: low, moderate, extreme and pandemic.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO