The opioid crisis in Alaska has been getting worse since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Overdoses are becoming more frequent, and so have deaths. Shanna Rockenbach and Amy Butts – wellness program supervisor for the Kodiak Area Native Association and Kodiak’s public health nurse, respectively – have been distributing Narcan and leading community outreach efforts to help combat the epidemic in Kodiak.

KODIAK, AK ・ 15 HOURS AGO