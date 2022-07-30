Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

fox56.com
Wolf administration announces anti-litter campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Governor Wolf’s Administration has teamed up with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. This collaboration is to launch the anti-litter campaign known as PA Fights Dirty. The campaign is in response to a litter research study that was conducted in 2019. This new initiative asks that all...
Pennsylvania joins an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force which has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. The bipartisan nationwide task force is made up of 50 attorneys general that will investigate and take legal action against the...
Truck Drivers needed in PA
As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
Keystone State Games began Friday in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (AP) — Lighting the torch to start it all off the Keystone State Games have begun. Several activities started Friday at the King's College. These activities were basketball shooting and baseball, all going from 9am to 4pm. Other events such as archery and badminton will be offered...
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
NY man arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances after being found with drugs on his person at a music festival in Wayne County. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest...
Patients react to First Hospital and outpatient treatment center closure announcement
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — First Hospital in Kingston, Luzerne County has announced that they will close their doors in October. This includes the hospital as well as their affiliated outpatient counseling centers. Many patients have been attending the outpatient center five days a week for years, now they...
Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 sold in Taylor
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WOLF) — Check your tickets!. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The ticket was sold at Fast Lane Mart located at 215-217 South Main St. in Taylor. The store earns a...
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church holds Foodfest
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (AP) — There's no shortage of fun, food, and good times during Bazaar season. Foodfest Bazzar has begun Friday in Wilkes Barre. This year's event will be hosted by the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Traditional ethnic food will be offered along with wine, beer, and music. Participants...
18-year-old man wanted by police for shooting at school building has been apprehended
LEHMAN TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — UPDATE 8/1/2022 3:45PM : Lehman Township Police announced that Eugene Paisley was taken into custody without incident. With the help of the public and assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Paisley was apprehended. Paisley was arraigned on his charges and remanded to Luzerne County...
