ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWjOv_0gypDsO700

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

Police said at 12:27 a.m., they were called out to Tanner Medical Center about a person suffering a gunshot wound.

Callers said the shooting happened off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck.

Police said Richard Sigman, a professor at University of West Georgia, got into a verbal altercation with another man at Leopoldo’s. The man told security that Sigman threatened to shoot him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When security approached Sigman, they saw a weapon and told him to leave. Sigman left, walked toward the parking deck and started shooting into a parked vehicle. That’s when the victim, Anna Jones, was struck by a bullet.

Her friends drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The university fired Sigman and released a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today. UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly said. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

Caitlyn Glosson is a nursing student at the University of West Georgia, she said she can’t believe what happened.

“I was shocked,” said Glosson. “I didn’t think that a professor from West Georgia would do that.”

Jones’ family wrote on the Gofund Me page: “She was a beautiful, sweet soul and her smile would light up a room! As with most parents, you never think that you will need life insurance for your child. This was a devastating and senseless crime that left a lot of hearts broken, a community mourning, and a family grieving.”

To donate, click here.

Police said Sigman is charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The university said they are working with police in the ongoing investigation.

Police clarified that the suspect’s injury shown in the photo are not from police. He had the injury when he was located.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man intentionally hit woman with car Police in Tennessee arrested a man on murder charges after detectives said he intentionally hit a woman with his car. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Bobby Jones
5d ago

he snapped and snapped on an innocent young lady with a life ahead of her for nothing...he was a murderer from the very beginning

Reply
15
Jimmy Hall
6d ago

People like this give responsible gun owners a bad rap. Hopefully he will never see the light of day

Reply(1)
26
GeorgiaMom
6d ago

So sad. prayers for family and friends. The man who did thid was an instructor at University of West GA.

Reply(2)
11
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#University Professor#Shooting#College Student#Violent Crime#Tanner Medical Center
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash

ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy