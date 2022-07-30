ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Silver Alert issued for Beaumont missing man with cognitive impairment

By Julianna Russ
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrwEo_0gypDpjw00

BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) – A Silver Alert was issued out of Beaumont, Texas, Saturday morning for a missing man.

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr., a man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Abrego-Vega was described as a 5-foot, 6-inch tall 83-year-old Hispanic man weighing 190 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he also had a surgical scar/stitches on the top left side of his head.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black polo hat with a yellow stripe, a red plaid short-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and carrying a black suitcase.

Abrego-Vega was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. in the 8600 block of Washington Blvd in Beaumont, Texas.

Law enforcement officials said they believed Abrego-Vega’s disappearance posed a credible threat to their health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this missing senior citizen was asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive too slow on the highway?

Don for Port Arthur asks: I have a question about people driving 55-60 mph in the left hand lane on the highway. I see this all the time and it doesn’t make any sense to me because it ties up the traffic flow. The other day I observed someone driving slowly in the left lane, so I passed him up in the right lane, and got in front of him in the left lane and slowed down. He passed me back and got in front of me again in the left lane going 60mph. What can be done about this?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Man Cleared In Case

Monday morning the Orange Police Dept. released a photo and the following information to KOGT, “During the early morning hours of June 20, 2022, an unknown male suspect climbed in through the roof of Northway shopping center and damaged the building. A camera on the property captured the suspect.”
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Alleged armed robber stole car, targeted ATM customers

A 20-year-old Beaumont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly robbed and threatened three different people in the same week. Mikale Rashad Bolton was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for three aggravated robbery offenses that occurred last month in Beaumont. Court documents show the Beaumont Police Department...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
westcentralsbest.com

One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX

KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 1st, 2022

Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings:  Last week...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Impairment#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
Texas Monthly

Do a Weekend, Not Just a Pit Stop, in Beaumont

Beaumont doesn’t always get a lot of love from the rest of the state. And that’s just not fair. Located only thirty miles west of the Louisiana border and less than an hour-and-a-half drive from Houston, the second-largest city in southeast Texas is often thought of as a pit stop on the way to New Orleans, but local boosters and business owners are hoping to change that. Along with its rich Cajun culture, Beaumont has a thriving restaurant scene, alligator sanctuaries, and museums that rival institutions in much bigger cities.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: PAPD unit and SUV collide near Central Mall

PORT ARTHUR — From Texas Department of Public Safety:. JEFFERSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Turtle Creek Drive and Anchor Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a Port Arthur Police...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KHOU

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Click2Houston.com

‘Scoundrel’ who targeted elderly victims in fictitious social security scheme sentenced to federal prison, US Atty says

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Washington man who was targeting innocent, unsuspecting seniors across East Texas was sentenced Tuesday to serve time in federal prison for fraud violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced. Aakash Kalpesh Gandhi, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2021, to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and...
BEAUMONT, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy