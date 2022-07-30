Silver Alert issued for Beaumont missing man with cognitive impairment

BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) – A Silver Alert was issued out of Beaumont, Texas, Saturday morning for a missing man.

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr., a man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Abrego-Vega was described as a 5-foot, 6-inch tall 83-year-old Hispanic man weighing 190 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he also had a surgical scar/stitches on the top left side of his head.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black polo hat with a yellow stripe, a red plaid short-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and carrying a black suitcase.

Abrego-Vega was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. in the 8600 block of Washington Blvd in Beaumont, Texas.

Law enforcement officials said they believed Abrego-Vega’s disappearance posed a credible threat to their health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this missing senior citizen was asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department.

