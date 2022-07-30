ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CyberTip leads to Destin man’s arrest on child pornography charges

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they charged a Destin man with several counts of possession of child pornography Friday afternoon. This is after the OCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received multiple cyber tips in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release from the OCSO.

Juthitape Sukom, 28, was charged with the following:

  • 4 counts of possession of child pornography
  • 1 count of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony
According to the release, the NCMEC received a cyber tip on January 2 and a second tip on January 27. Each of those tips stemmed from Sukom uploading “a file containing child sexual abuse material.” Four files were found with juveniles performing “oral sex” between the ages of eight and 12 years old.

A search warrant was granted on July 26 and “executed” on July 29 at the 700-block of Benning Drive in Destin. According to the release, Sukom admitted to searching for “teens” when looking for pornography, but “denied uploading or downloading any child pornography.”

Upon investigation of Sukom’s cellphone, investigators found the files in his images.

Community Policy