Miami, OK

30,000+ expected at downtown Miami festival

By Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. — A festival centered around music and “The Mother Road” kicks off in downtown Miami, Oklahoma tonight (7/29).

The city hosted their 2nd annual “Route 66 Heritage Festival” in downtown.

The two-day event, which takes place along Miami’s Route 66, features several music artists, vendors, food trucks and a car show.

Heritage Fest takes up four city blocks on Miami’s “Mother Road.”

Organizers say this hometown event is meant to showcase the history of Miami.

“Miami always had the music tradition, and we wanted to expose that to people and start using that as something that we could get to make Miami a better place, so between the tribes, Route 66 and the City of Miami, it just all came together, and it’s getting bigger every year and it’s getting really good every year,” said Route 66 Heritage Festival Volunteer, Bobby Poole.

30,000 people attended the two-day, 2021 inaugural Route 66 Heritage Festival last summer.

Event organizers expect an even greater turn out this weekend (7/29-7/30).

Route 66 Heritage Fest continues tomorrow (7/30) from 9:30 a.m. to midnight, and will include “American Idol – Season 17” winner, Laine Hardy who will take to the main stage.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

