ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Most extreme temperatures in Missouri/Kansas history

By Dustin Lattimer
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2US1KW_0gypDakH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xJEi_0gypDakH00

KSNF/KODE — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet.

The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world.

| With 100° Temps, Heat Stroke Awareness Is Critical >

As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold.

Stacker ” consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC), to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state; specifically Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

For those three states, Stacker also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

For those three states, Stacker also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

MISSOURI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vxvph_0gypDakH00

All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Warsaw 1 on July 14, 1954)

  • All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Warsaw 1 on Feb. 13, 1905)
  • All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.18 inches (Edgerton on July 20, 1965)
  • All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Jackson on Feb. 25, 1979)

Warsaw is one of two cities in the United States that holds the record for both the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state (the other is Millsboro, Delaware).

During the 1965 flood in Edgerton, four people died and 729 residences were damaged or completely destroyed.

Approximately 433,000 acres of agricultural land flooded during the deluge.

The total damages the floods inflicted on properties cost Missouri $24,292,900.

KANSAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkK2O_0gypDakH00

All-time highest temperature: 121° F (Fredonia on July 18, 1936)

  • All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Lebanon on Feb. 13, 1905)
  • All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: Data not available
  • All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Pratt 3NW on March 28, 2009)

Pratt, a city with a population of 6,835 people, had recorded the state’s heaviest snowfall on March 28, 2009.

A spring snowstorm had resulted in a whopping 30 inches of snow falling within one day in Pratt.

ARKANSAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXil9_0gypDakH00

All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Ozark on Aug.10, 1936)

  • All-time lowest temperature: -29° F (Gravette on Feb.13, 1905)
  • All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.06 inches (Big Fork 1 SSE on Dec. 3, 1982)
  • All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Corning on Jan. 22, 1918)

“The Great Heat Wave of 1936” affected around 15 states during its three-week run that brought temperatures above 100 degrees.

Still, Ozark topped the charts by reaching 120 degrees.

Also known as the “1936 North American Heat Wave,” it exacerbated the levels of human suffering during the ongoing Great Depression.

Little Rock in Arkansas had to endure its hottest summer in 2010 between June and August when the temperature went above 90 degrees for two months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

What are the top 5 largest wildfires in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The state of Texas is no stranger to scorching wildfires and how devastatingly quickly the blaze can spread leaving destruction in its wake. As of August 1, the largest wildfire of 2022 has been the Eastland Complex fire located in Central Texas having burned 54,513 acres on March 17, 2022, according […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Ft. Hood soldier dies in Lithuania vehicle accident

LITHUANIA / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – A Fort Hood soldier has died in Lithuania. U. S. Army Europe and Africa Director of Public Affairs John Tomassi tells FOX 44 News that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, a Section Sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, died in a vehicle-related incident on July […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Corning, KS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Corning, AR
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
City
Fredonia, KS
City
Warsaw, MO
City
Corning, CA
City
Edgerton, MO
City
Fredonia, AR
City
Gravette, AR
City
Corning, MO
City
Lebanon, KS
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Edgerton, KS
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extremes#Ksnf Kode#Noaa
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Topsey Exotic Ranch

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Drive-Thru Safari is one of many attractions at the Topsey Exotic Ranch that brings the zoo straight to you! The Friedel family has made the incredible wonders of the animal kingdom available curbside ever since 1988. The Ranch is a conservation wildlife park which is home to over […]
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two-A-Days: Hawks look to exceed expectations in 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the calendar turned to August, it marked the return of high school football in the state of Texas. “It feels great to be back, we’ve worked hard all summer, and we have great expectations going into this summer,” said Hawk senior safety Nathan Pepper. The sounds of whistles echoed through […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLST/KSAN

August Pfluger represents SAISD; Wins Congressional Baseball MVP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (R. Texas) took his talents from Capital Hill to the diamond on Thursday. The representative was named MVP at the GOP Congressional Baseball Game for Charity which raised a record of $1.7 million for various charities that support children and families. Pfluger played 3rd base and pitched for the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Murder of Florida mother Diane Kyne on ‘Dateline’

(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Diane Kyne is found dead in her bedroom, competing stories emerge about which of the most important men in her life may have killed her. Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report: The 9-1-1 operators in Pinellas County Florida are used to dealing with life and death emergencies, but […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy