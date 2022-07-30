Johnson introduces bills to limit Chinese, Russian land ownership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Congressman Dusty Johnson says he’s concerned about the amount of farmland the Chinese are buying.

This comes after a Chinese company bought land about 12 miles from the U.S. Air Force base in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Johnson is proposing two bills to limit Chinese and Russian land ownership.

“When you are talking about Russia and China North Korea and Iran you are talking about our adversaries you are talking about people who are every single day seeking to undermine this country we want to make sure we are not giving those countries more control over our food security out health care medicine and critical American minerals,” Johnson said.

The bills would also prevent Chinese and Russian businesses from owning processing plants in the U.S.

