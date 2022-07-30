ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Johnson introduces bills to limit Chinese, Russian land ownership

By Tom Hanson
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022RvD_0gypDZoQ00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Congressman Dusty Johnson says he’s concerned about the amount of farmland the Chinese are buying.

This comes after a Chinese company bought land about 12 miles from the U.S. Air Force base in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Johnson is proposing two bills to limit Chinese and Russian land ownership.

Chinese firm buys land near Air Force base, raising alarms

“When you are talking about Russia and China North Korea and Iran you are talking about our adversaries you are talking about people who are every single day seeking to undermine this country we want to make sure we are not giving those countries more control over our food security out health care medicine and critical American minerals,” Johnson said.

The bills would also prevent Chinese and Russian businesses from owning processing plants in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

14-year-old steals show at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful night for racing at I-90. We begin in the Hobby Stock feature where Brandon Jurrens would race ahead for the victory. Moving now to the Street Stocks, Dustin Gulbrandson who’s won plenty of times in the Hobby Stock but here earns his first ‘W’ in the Street […]
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND

Rapid City Police looking for help in finding missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department posted on Twitter Saturday night that it is looking for help in finding a missing woman. Someone last saw 51-year-old Althea Olson on Friday in the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard. The department can be reached via phone...
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
North Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Newsweek

Putin Warns West Current World Order Is Over and New Era Is Coming

Vladimir Putin has warned that "a new stage in world history" is coming in a speech in which he condemned "the model of total domination" by the West. During the address on Wednesday in Moscow, the Russian leader took a swipe at the populations of Western countries, which he described as the "golden billion", and asked why their leaders should "impose their own rules of conduct based on the illusion of exclusivity" which he believed was "inherently racist and neo-colonial."
POLITICS
Benzinga

China Steps Back: Belt And Road Spending In Russia Drops To Zero To Avoid Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

China’s Belt and Road Initiative investments in Russia have fallen to zero for the first time, despite pressure over Xi Jinping’s flagship policy. What Happened: According to new data, Beijing signed no new deals with Russian entities under its Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of 2022, signaling Xi Jinping’s reluctance to incur sanctions amid the Ukraine war.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Ownership#Bills#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Chinese#Russian#The U S Air Force#American#Nexstar Media Inc
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy