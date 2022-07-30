ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Facing Butler To Open Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 3 days ago
www.rockytopinsider.com

rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Camden Sewell Returning To Tennessee For Fifth Season

Tennessee right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell is returning to Knoxville for one final college season, Sewell shared on social media Tuesday. Sewell has been one of Tennessee’s top relievers in his four years in Knoxville and is using his fifth season of eligibility offered by the NCAA’s due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Roster Update Following MLB Draft Signing Period

The Aug. 1 deadline for high school and collegiate players to sign professionally has passed and Tennessee baseball’s 2023 roster is starting to come into frame. Tennessee lost all 10 players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft but its recruiting class faired well in the draft and the Vols have restocked their roster in the transfer portal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Full Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket Announced

The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament released its first round matchups on Friday night pitting Tennessee against Butler in the opening round. However, the tournament didn’t confirm its complete bracket. Tennessee confirmed the first round matchup on Monday while confirming the bracket in the process. The Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Freshman Josephs takes aim at early playing time for Tennessee’s defense

As one half of the duo of talented edge defenders headlining Tennessee’s freshman class, Joshua Josephs is a candidate to help the Vols sooner rather than later. For now, the freshman is all of one practice into his collegiate career, and there’s too much work to be done to focus too much on what playing time he might get or how his role might look for a Tennessee defense needing quality pass-rushers. Josephs has put himself in position to push for those things, though, with a productive summer after joining the program a couple of months ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Alcoa OL Bubba Jeffries commits to Indiana

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School offensive lineman Bubba Jeffries committed to Indiana University on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends. The three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 had hats from his final schools, picked up the Indiana hat, and said he was joining the Hoosiers.
ALCOA, TN
The Spun

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
rockytopinsider.com

Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football Media Day

Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh took to the podium to talk to the media while nine players were available to preview the season with the media. Here...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program

Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Coordinators Talk The Start Of Fall Practice

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media Sunday before the Vols begin fall practice on Monday morning. Both Banks and Golesh are entering their second season in Knoxville and harped on the positives of the continuity. Where last season the new staff was playing catchup and players had to adjust to different styles of coaching and the Vols’ uptempo offense, this Tennessee team knows what to expect of its coaches and the coaches know what they’re getting from the roster.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols RB to Miss 2022 Season Due to Injury

As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time. Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Monthly Archives: July 2022

Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim... Tennessee's 2022 fall camp officially kicked off with a media day on Sunday in Knoxville. Vols head coach Josh Heupel was the first to... Tennessee offensive...
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Nationwide Report

Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Kingston Pike and Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
hardknoxwire.com

Greyhound dispute tests limits of government

The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

