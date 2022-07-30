Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission hosts annual Youth Triathlon Saturday

abcnews4.com
New East Edisto Middle School expected to be ready for first day
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new school in Dorchester County is gearing up for its first day!. Officials with Dorchester School District Two (DD2) said East Edisto Middle School is expected to be ready for the first day of classes on Aug. 15. Back to school: 1st days...
CCSD board chair to host back-to-school giveaway for parents, teachers on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — With the first day of school quickly approaching, Charleston County School District board chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack is helping parents and teachers alike by sponsoring a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at Haut Gap Middle School, located...
SCDOT to hold public info meeting on proposed bike, pedestrian improvements downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting this Thursday to discuss proposed bike and pedestrian improvements in downtown Charleston. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Methodist Church, 57 Pitt St. in...
Public meeting happening Tuesday for Long Point Road Interchange Improvements project
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A public information meeting is taking place Tuesday as part of the Long Point Road Interchange Improvements project. The meeting is happening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the R.L. Jones Center, located at 391 Egypt Road in Mount Pleasant. According to officials,...
Summerville Fire & Rescue opens registration for Citizens Fire Academy
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration is now open for the 2022 Summerville Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy. The program offers a chance for residents to have a first-hand look at how the fire department operates. It's a seven-week program open to Summerville residents who are at least 21-years-old.
Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The calendar turning to August means a new school year is right around the corner!. Several Lowcountry school districts are gearing up for their respect first days. Education: Back to School. Below, you can find a list of when classrooms will reopen their doors to...
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
Lowcountry police departments participating in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — National Night Out is being celebrated across the United States on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual event looks to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect. Several police departments around the Lowcountry are hosting their own celebrations. Charleston County Sheriff's...
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
SC7 Expedition builds new reef near Charleston after 30 day trip across the state
CHARLESTON, Sc. (WACH) --- The South Carolina 7 Expedition has finished its third trip from the mountains to the sea, across South Carolina. Like each year in the past, they have made it their mission to see and preserve as much of the state as they can. “You know, I...
Joint Base Charleston FD selling t-shirts in support of Suicide Awareness Month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Joint Base Charleston Fire Department is looking to raise support for suicide awareness. Throughout September, the department is selling special t-shirts as part of Suicide Awareness Month. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and its “Step Up &...
Firefighters association raises concerns about staffing at Goose Creek Fire Department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina says the Goose Creek Fire Department has been understaffed for six months. They say firefighters are overworked and exhausted. The fire department currently has 18 vacancies, but the city said eight of those vacancies will be filled...
SROs prepare for school year with active-shooter training at Goose Creek High
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Just days before thousands of students from throughout the Lowcountry head back to class, law enforcement is getting important last-minute school safety work done. The sound of gunshots could be heard on the first floor of Goose Creek High School on Tuesday morning. But,...
Chief of staff 'no longer with' CCSD after role eliminated; separation agreement pending
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's been another shakeup within the Charleston County School District. CCSD confirmed on Tuesday that chief of staff Dr. Erica Taylor is no longer working for the district. Taylor had been with the district for nearly 10 years serving in a strategy and communications...
Berkeley Co. Council to consider major development off of Jedburg Road despite moratorium
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development may be coming to Berkeley County, and it's causing concern for residents. The possible development comes as Berkeley County Council is considering a new moratorium aimed at controlling growth. The Sand Run development plan would be one of the first developments...
SCDOT exploring construction of new port access ramps to relieve traffic on Long Point Rd
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is a constant problem in the Lowcountry, and it could get even worse. Growing residential and truck traffic on Long Point Road is expected to become so severe by 2050, it could lead to failing levels of congestion if no improvements are made.
Applications open for Berkeley County State Accommodations Tax funding
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The application period is now open for Berkeley County State Accommodations Tax funding. Individuals or businesses in the county may submit an application now through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. The Accommodations Tax is to be used exclusively for "tourism-related expenditures" including:" (i)...
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital unveiling new ambulances
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is showing off two new ambulances for the first time on Tuesday. The vehicles feature special ventilators that can be used on premature newborns up to teens aged 18 years old. These ambulances have been certified by the Department...
Son of fallen Charleston deputy receives special birthday parade from local police, Batman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A beautiful tradition continues. Various Lowcountry police agencies made sure to extend a special happy birthday wish to the son of a fallen Charleston County deputy on Saturday. "Happy Birthday Tyler! We hope we were able to show you that you and your family will...
CofC Public Safety to conduct a site-based assessment for law enforcement accreditation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (The College Today) — The College of Charleston Department of Public Safety is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of its voluntary participation in a program to maintain law enforcement accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
