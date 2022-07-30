Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday
The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund
If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
Warm & mostly dry weather Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay warmer than normal for the extended forecast with morning lows in the low 70s then climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoons. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days of most interest this week as a weak front stalls...
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
Sandy Hook victim's parents call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Testifying Tuesday during the two-week defamation trial against Alex Jones, the parent of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said the Texas-based conspiracy theorist needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died...
